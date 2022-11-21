ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 13

It wasn’t that long ago that just about every high school football team in the state played during the week of Thanksgiving, with most taking the field on Turkey Day itself. But with the season opening sooner than before and the expansion of the playoffs, most programs have moved their rivalries to earlier in the year, leaving just 25 games on the schedule for Wednesday and Thursday throughout New Jersey.
The Center Square

Maryland online sports betting goes live Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, sports wagering facilities licensee and mobile sports wagering licensees will keep 85% of proceeds. The other 15% will go...
profootballnetwork.com

BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting

BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, BetMGM Sportsbook is available to play in 20 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer...
NJ.com

Football: Complete breakdown of the Non-Public A & B championship games

Two champions will be crowned this week as the 2022 New Jersey high school football season is coming to a close. The Non-Public finals will take place at MetLife Stadium on Friday, which features four teams currently ranked in the NJ.com Top 20. Both games are also rematches of last year’s finals, which had Bergen Catholic come away as the Non-Public A champion and Red Bank Catholic winning the Non-Public B title.
The Center Square

Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
