Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says

Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
