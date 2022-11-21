Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
Man convicted of fatally punching 28-year-old outside N.J. bar, authorities say
A man was convicted last week of fatally punching a man outside an Elizabeth bar in 2019, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Following a two-week trial, Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty by a Union County jury Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault, the office said.
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
NJ man sentenced to 12 years in prison for acting as getaway driver in 8 robberies across 2 states
A New Jersey man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement to a string of 2019 armed robberies across multiple counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said.
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
Man, son charged in stabbing at N.J. ‘TikTok’ motel where police have responded thousands of times
For North Bergen police, it appears that all roads lead to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, a place as famous for its crime as its viral TikTok videos. Township officers were back at the 3801 Tonnelle Ave. building late Sunday night when a man was stabbed after an argument, North Bergen police Capt. David Dowd said.
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder
A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
Cops chase moving car with drunk, unconscious driver behind the wheel, police say
Four members of the South Brunswick Police Department were able to stop a vehicle that was rolling down a local highway last weekend while its driver was intoxicated and unconscious at the wheel, according to a statement from the department posted on social media. The incident happened around 6 p.m....
N.J. man headed to federal prison after lying to get $942K in COVID loans and benefits
A New Jersey man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison after fraudulently obtaining $942,141 in COVID loans and unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic. In addition to paying restitution, Stephen Bennett, 46, of Berlin, was fined $15,000 and will be subject to five...
Name changes in N.J. no longer open to the public under Murphy order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
N.J. man killed in utility terrain vehicle crash upstate N.Y., officials say
A 45-year-old New Jersey man was killed Sunday in upstate New York when he lost control of the utility terrain vehicle he was driving, officials said. William Youhas was operating the side-by-side vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins when the UTV overturned and pinned him between the vehicle and the road, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
Nursing home SWAT team descends on N.J. veterans home plagued by safety violations
The Gov. Phil Murphy‘s administration dispatched a team of long-term care professionals to the Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park on Tuesday to help the state-run nursing home correct glaring problems of abuse and safety violations that were uncovered in a recent inspection and put residents in “immediate jeopardy.”
‘The Persistent’ among us deserve our thanks | Jersey Journal editorial
Before we gather round the table today and give thanks for all the blessings in our lives, we’d like to give a nod to one group of people who are always running in the background to better our communities. Let’s call them “The Persistent.”. They’re the people...
N.J. reports 1,212 COVID cases, 15 deaths. 8 million vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,212 COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths on Monday. More than 8 million statewide have now received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose ahead of Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Tuesday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication...
Newark teachers will get $1M in COVID backpay, union says
Newark Public Schools will have to reinstate sick days and repay its teachers and aides who had to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19, an arbitrator ruled Wednesday. The decision affects 800 people who will be reimbursed approximately $1 million in sick days and pay, the Newark Teachers Union estimated.
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
