Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep: Full coverage of the Non-Public A title game
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on...
DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic: Full coverage of the Non-Public B title game
Stay here for full coverage of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title game. We will have all the coverage of the 19-17 comeback victory for DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, over No. 4 Red Bank Catholic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Below is our collection of...
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
Influential group of Black artists from around Princeton take spotlight at N.J. exhibit
Judith K. Brodsky and Rhinold Ponder are both accomplished artists and activists, and as co-curators of a current exhibition at the Princeton Council of Arts, they had to take on a new role, that of detectives. Among her other accomplishments, Brodsky is the founding director of the Rutgers Center for...
Jersey City considers barring property owners from selling homes until they replace lead water lines
As the Jersey City Municipality Utility Authority works on removing all lead pipes by 2031, the city council could bar property owners from selling their homes unless their lead water lines have been replaced. The council will introduce an amended ordinance Monday that would require property owners to have proof...
bkreader.com
Not Us: Medgar Evers College Prep. Pushes Back Against ‘Misleading’ Report on School Performance, Safety
Faculty, students and parents are pushing back against a recently published article in Gothamist which recounts a drop in math scores at Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights. The article, which also makes note of safety issues and overcrowding concerns, has left the school community confused and upset,...
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Can’t be that many tourists in helicopters | Editorial was right | Public should know teen suspect’s identity | Letters
Call me a conspiracy theorist. My opinion is that the unwanted helicopter noise pollution in Liberty State Park or anywhere else in Jersey City is not due to tourist helicopter flight patterns. I live high in the Heights and helicopter activity is non-stop. My gut feeling tells me that this...
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Long Branch wins Thanksgiving Day battle against Red Bank Regional in King’s first season
The transition from one coach to another can be tricky if not handled correctly. For Chad King and Long Branch, it was flawless. On Thanksgiving Day, the season culminated for the Green Wave with a 35-28 victory over rival Red Bank Regional in Little Silver. This was the 99th all-time meeting between the two sides and the Green Wave lead the series 64-32-3.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Contractor working on 2 school projects hit with $40K in fines for not paying back wages, officials say
A Perth Amboy-based construction company working on two school construction jobs in Rahway was assessed over $40,000 in fines and penalties after it was cited for several wage violations, officials said. Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered stop work...
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
