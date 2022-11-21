ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time

Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
