Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Monitor

Senate again halts vote on bill expanding rights for temp workers

Another attempt to advance a bill expanding the rights of temp workers failed Monday when Senate leadership pulled the bill from the voting session, leading to howls of protest from immigrant activists who were then thrown out of the Senate chambers. It was the second time in about a month that a vote on the measure was postponed moments […] The post Senate again halts vote on bill expanding rights for temp workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. lawmakers demand feds explain order to boot funny highway signs

While many issues divide Republicans and Democrats, they united in a message to federal highway officials Tuesday demanding answers about why New Jersey had to end its humorous highway safety messages. A dozen New Jersey federal lawmakers, including U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., sent a letter Tuesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
LAist

Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live

The fight for control of the Senate is neck-and-neck. Democrats currently hold the upper hand here thanks to 48 Democratic senators, two independent senators who consistently vote with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That means Republicans need to net just one seat to comfortably control...
GEORGIA STATE
WWEEK

For First Time in 20 Years, the Oregon Senate Has a New President

Oregon Senate Democrats have elected a new leader for the first time in two decades. State Sen. Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) will succeed Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), who is retiring after 20 years as president. Courtney, 79, first won election to the Legislature in 1980. He won election to...
OREGON STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

