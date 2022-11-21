Read full article on original website
New Florida Senate President outlines so-called voter-supported 'conservative agenda'
Senate Republicans added four seats in the Nov. 8 elections to give them a 28-12 “supermajority.”
Senate again halts vote on bill expanding rights for temp workers
Another attempt to advance a bill expanding the rights of temp workers failed Monday when Senate leadership pulled the bill from the voting session, leading to howls of protest from immigrant activists who were then thrown out of the Senate chambers. It was the second time in about a month that a vote on the measure was postponed moments […] The post Senate again halts vote on bill expanding rights for temp workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ.com
N.J. lawmakers demand feds explain order to boot funny highway signs
While many issues divide Republicans and Democrats, they united in a message to federal highway officials Tuesday demanding answers about why New Jersey had to end its humorous highway safety messages. A dozen New Jersey federal lawmakers, including U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., sent a letter Tuesday...
Immigrant rights groups ‘frustrated’ after N.J. lawmakers postpone vote on temporary workers’ bill of rights
To New Jersey residents like Steven Mercado, temporary work agencies have long taken advantage of temporary workers. Originally from Colombia, Mercado is an immigrant and a community leader in Elizabeth. He’s helped advocate for immigrant communities in New Jersey by pushing for legislation known as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of...
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Dianne Feinstein could be third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro tempore. She appears unaware that she's already declined the job.
"I guess it's out," the 89-year-old lawmaker told Insider, appearing unaware that her office had already said that she won't seek the position.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is projected to lose his House seat, giving Republicans a prize they had been targeting for months in their pursuit to take back the House of Representatives. Republican rival Tom Kean Jr. defeated Malinowski in a race that both parties treated as a priority....
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls 2022 midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the results of the midterm elections are a "rejection of extremism" by the American public. Sununu made the remark Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after defeating his opponent in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race by more than 15 points.
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
This was Kean Jr.’s fourth run for federal office.
NJ.com
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
The fight for control of the Senate is neck-and-neck. Democrats currently hold the upper hand here thanks to 48 Democratic senators, two independent senators who consistently vote with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That means Republicans need to net just one seat to comfortably control...
WWEEK
For First Time in 20 Years, the Oregon Senate Has a New President
Oregon Senate Democrats have elected a new leader for the first time in two decades. State Sen. Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) will succeed Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), who is retiring after 20 years as president. Courtney, 79, first won election to the Legislature in 1980. He won election to...
Kathleen Passidomo Names Conservatives to Leadership Team as She Gets Ready to Lead Florida Senate
This week, as she readies to take the gavel, incoming state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, named her leadership team. Passidomo tapped Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, to serve as president pro tempore. “Senator Baxley is a man of great personal faith, deeply committed to his family and community. Over...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Democrats seal control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats will hold onto control of the U.S. Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Midterm elections: Democrats hold Senate after Nevada and Arizona calls; Republicans fewer than 10 wins away from House control
Democrats are projected to retain their hold on the U.S. Senate after winning a key race in Nevada, giving President Joe Biden’s party control of at least one chamber of Congress for the next two years. The Associated Press called Nevada’s Senate race for Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto...
U.S. Republicans aim to shorten EV mine permitting after House win
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Republicans will seek to boost American production of lithium, copper and other electric-vehicle metals after the U.S. midterm elections gave them narrow control of the House of Representatives and the power to influence how regulators approve or deny mining projects.
