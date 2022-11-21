Read full article on original website
WATCH: Former transgender child suing doctors who mutilated her for malpractice
Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman, is suing the doctors she claims coerced her into harmful gender transition procedures in the name of affirmation when she was just a child.
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
5 People Share What Taking Abortion Pills Really Felt Like for Them
The recent fall of Roe v. Wade has given new life to the abortion debate in the US, but even before Roe was overturned, conditions were difficult for people seeking abortions in much of the country. Texas and Oklahoma passed near-total abortion bans over the last year, and even in states where abortion is still legal, safe access to reproductive health care can be hard to come by.
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
What Is Medical Gaslighting—& How to Determine If It’s Happening to You
When Monty started feeling pain in her knee, she knew something was wrong and told her primary care physician at her annual appointment. Her doctor, however, did not seem concerned. Instead of examining Monty’s knee, her doctor told her to lose weight to take the pressure off her knee and she would be fine. As her knee pain worsened, she was able to do less and less physical activity and subsequently gained more weight. The advice was always the same, just lose weight. The pain became so bad that she started having mobility issues and eventually switched to a different primary care physician who took the time to thoroughly examine her knee. Monty had torn her MCL years before. Due to lack of proper care, it healed improperly and is now something that will impact her for the rest of her life.
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
HIV Prevention and Treatment Disproportionally Affects Black Women, Report Finds
A riveting report in USA Today is shedding light on Black women’s lack of access when receiving care and treatment for HIV. In 1996, Phyllis Malone found out she was infected with the virus while incarcerated and feared that she was faced with a death sentence. She said part of her fear was the stigma associated with HIV, so she was skeptical to seek medical attention. It wasn’t until years later when the mother of four was sent to a transition home where she decided to seek the help she needed.
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
New York mom describes having a baby after cancer: 'Science is incredible'
Breast cancer survivor and new mom Victoria Raphael of New York shares her success story with Fox News Digital — as fertility specialist Dr. Jaime Knopman explains fertility preservation.
Guide to Common Types of Medical Malpractice Cases
When you’re sick or hurt in an accident, your health and well-being are put in the hands of medical professionals, and there are many moving parts when it comes to managing illnesses and injuries. From the diagnosis and medications to surgeries, procedures, and recovery, several different medical professionals may be involved, including doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and pharmacists.
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
I went from being a labor-and-delivery nurse to a death doula. I help people who want to die on their own terms by refusing food and water.
Nancy Simmers, a death doula, says she works only with people who choose to die on their own terms by refusing food and drink.
Sensitivity on ‘do not resuscitate’ decisions is vital
The Paralympian Helene Raynsford has shone a light on the distress caused when DNR (do not resuscitate) decisions and conversations are not done appropriately (Paralympian Helene Raynsford was asked to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ form, 22 November). This is symptomatic of longstanding issues with communication around DNRs, which were exacerbated during the pandemic. To base these decisions on assumptions about someone’s disability or age is not only unacceptable, it is also unlawful. Doing so can have a catastrophic impact on people’s trust in the healthcare system, and can result in them being denied appropriate life-saving treatment.
Inspectors say Glenfield Hospital's surgical services must improve
A health watchdog has said a Leicester hospital must urgently improve its surgical services. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has released the findings of its latest assessment of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) It has told the trust it must make improvements at Glenfield Hospital where it...
New virtual reality apps focus on mental health, but their effectiveness is unstudied
After his father died of Covid last fall, Donkan Martinez was overwhelmed by grief and turned to an unlikely outlet: virtual reality. The 24-year-old found himself wading into an emerging field of virtual mental health care, via a service called Innerworld, which offers peer-led mental health support through its app. The idea is to bring the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, into the metaverse and enable users to interact with others as anonymous avatars through voice- and text-based chat.
Healthcare Information: Who Can Be Trusted?
Specializes in NICU. Has 1 years experience. A virus is actually cancer. You have night sweats? Hate to tell you this, but you probably have tuberculosis. Having headaches? Oof, better check for a brain tumor. Want to lose weight? Try this pill or “fit tummy tea.” Also, stop eating carbs - just make burgers with bell peppers as your buns… Well, at least that’s what the Internet or social media platforms will tell you. Some of these claims seem ridiculous and obviously unreliable, but in a world filled with medical confusion, fear, and desire for instant knowledge, these claims can be accepted along with many others. When the pandemic occurred, everyone and their neighbor became healthcare experts, so the question became, who can you trust for your health information…
Providers Ask Biden to Help Slash Wait Times in Emergency Departments
In a joint letter to President Joe Biden, 33 provider groups warned that emergency departments are fast becoming “gridlocked,” threatening the lives and well-being of both patients and health care workers. “In recent months, hospital emergency departments (EDs) have been brought to a breaking point. Not from a...
FDA makes moves to expand life-saving Naloxone access
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is moving towards approving certain over-the-counter Naloxone Hydrochloride products by filing a Federal Register notice on the safety and efficacy of the autoinjectors and nasal sprays that prevent opioid overdoses. This move will add on the FDA’s recent guidance on naloxone and expand access to the lifesaving medication.
