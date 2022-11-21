Read full article on original website
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
N.J. man headed to federal prison after lying to get $942K in COVID loans and benefits
A New Jersey man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison after fraudulently obtaining $942,141 in COVID loans and unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic. In addition to paying restitution, Stephen Bennett, 46, of Berlin, was fined $15,000 and will be subject to five...
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Man had loaded gun in carry-on at Newark airport on Thanksgiving, authorities say
A Pennsylvania man was arrested by police Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport after he was caught with a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint, authorities said. The man from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is the third person arrested this month with a gun in a carry-on...
NJ man sentenced to 12 years in prison for acting as getaway driver in 8 robberies across 2 states
A New Jersey man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement to a string of 2019 armed robberies across multiple counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said.
Daily Targum
New Brunswick man convicted on multiple counts for illegal purchase of guns
Edward Ratliff, a 51-year-old resident of New Brunswick, was recently sentenced to up to 35 years in state prison for sending a man to buy eight guns for him at a gun store in Pennsylvania, according to an article from Patch. Ratliff used a resident of Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Diarmani Deveaux...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Man From New Jersey Was Sentenced For Threatening To Attack And Kill Federal Law Enforcement Officers!
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said today that a man from New Jersey was given 57 months in prison for making threats to hurt and kill federal law enforcement officers. Frank Monte, 51. New Jersey, was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two...
N.J. man, 77, charged with arson after string of dumpster fires, officials say
An Ocean County man has been charged after an investigation into a series of dumpster fires earlier this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting is charged with five counts of aggravated arson after he set multiple fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 in Manchester, authorities said Friday.
Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops
A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Man Convicted of Punching Victim to Death in NJ Bar Fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
2 charged after sheriff’s officers seize 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200K, authorities say
Two people were arrested Monday after investigators in Paterson seized more than four pounds of cocaine worth about $200,000, authorities said. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, face various first-degree drug possession charges, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Arroyo Valentin was also...
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
Jersey City man arrested in Bayonne after traffic stop yields loaded gun, drug paraphernalia
A Jersey City man driving recklessly in Bayonne was arrested after a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia was seized from his vehicle, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, certain persons not to possess a firearm and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced
Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
