Elizabeth, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops

A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Convicted of Punching Victim to Death in NJ Bar Fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City man arrested in Bayonne after traffic stop yields loaded gun, drug paraphernalia

A Jersey City man driving recklessly in Bayonne was arrested after a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia was seized from his vehicle, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, certain persons not to possess a firearm and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced

Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

