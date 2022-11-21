ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say

A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

One Reported Dead after Car Drives into Water in Toms River

One person has reportedly died after a car veered off the road and into the water in Toms River. The accident happened on Hooper Ave. Friday night, when the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, drove into the water on S. Shore Dr. One person reportedly became trapped in the water,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls

TINTON FALLS, NJ – The Tinton Falls Police Departement is investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Long Branch resident on Wednesday. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Tinton Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Long Branch resident. At approximately 2 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road, where they discovered that the driver and lone occupant had died. If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact Cpl. Duncan of The post One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls appeared first on Shore News Network.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops

A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City

Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian

An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report

A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Cops searching for woman wanted in N.J. liquor store stabbing, police chief says

Police in Union County said on Friday they are continuing to search for a woman wanted in the brutal stabbing of a former friend inside a Hillside liquor store last month. Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the chest and back before the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and flee. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
