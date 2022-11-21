TINTON FALLS, NJ – The Tinton Falls Police Departement is investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Long Branch resident on Wednesday. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Tinton Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Long Branch resident. At approximately 2 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road, where they discovered that the driver and lone occupant had died. If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact Cpl. Duncan of The post One dead in single-vehicle crash in Tinton Falls appeared first on Shore News Network.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO