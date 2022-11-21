Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Montenevera Gym (Ghost)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Montenevera Gym Test and defeat the Ghost Type Gym Leader Ryme. 11:43 Montenevera Ghost-type Gym Leader Ryme Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals
Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
IGN
CM-W vs NB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23, Match 7
Canterbury Magicians will face Northern Brave Women in the 7th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022/23 on Saturday. The magicians lost badly in their previous game against Wellington by 127 runs. Northern Brave on the other hand scored 7 points in their first two matches with their last encounter against Otago being washed out in the mid-way.
IGN
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
IGN
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
IGN
Deadpool 3: New Rumors and Teases Suggest the Arrival of a Major X-Men Character in the Upcoming MCU Film
Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, not much has been revealed about the upcoming MCU film. However, a new casting leak from a popular insider might reveal which character might make its way to the famed live-action universe. Recently, leaker DanielRPK revealed that Marvel Studios...
Comments / 0