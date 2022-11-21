Read full article on original website
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
KSDK
Is Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo a good fit for the St. Louis Cardinals? | Locked On Cardinals
Hall of Fame Ballot was released and four former St. Louis Cardinals are on the list. Would Free Agents Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo make sense for the Cardinals?
MLB World Reacts To The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot
It's that time of the year again. On Monday, Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux shared 2023's list of names in the running for a gold plaque in Cooperstown which features a number of new players and a former MVP with his final turn on the ballot. The MLB...
Astros, Padres, latest teams linked to José Abreu
As is a general truism in baseball, there’s no such thing as a bad one-year deal. The next best thing is a two-year deal, and in either case, longtime White Sox slugger and free agent José Abreu falls into that category. A lot of teams have payroll flexibility...
Five Former Astros Land on Hall of Fame Ballot
Following the release of the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, five former Houston Astros have landed on the list.
Yardbarker
John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
Jacoby Ellsbury on hall of fame ballot
The Madras and OSU product had an electric start with Red Sox, signed huge contract with Yankees, battled injuries throughout MLB career Jacoby Ellsbury, a graduate of Madras High School, is on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. Ellsbury is on the ballot along with 27 other candidates for induction to the hall of fame. During his 11-year Major League career, Ellsbury hit .284, had 1,376 hits, 104 home runs, 51 RBIS and scored 749 runs. He won one Comeback Player of the Year award, one Gold Glove award, one Silver Slugger...
NBC Sports
Judge arrives in SF with Giants meeting reportedly Tuesday
Northern California native Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday night that the free agent slugger is expected to meet with the Giants this week. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday, citing sources, that Judge's meeting with the Giants will take place Tuesday. MLB...
Yardbarker
John Lackey & Francisco Rodríguez Among Five Angels To Appear On 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot For First Time, Two Returning
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot for 2023 is a loaded class, with fourteen returning players, and 15 new candidates eligible for baseball’s most prestigious group. The Los Angeles Angels are well-represented with five players debuting and two appearing in their third year on the ballot.
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #9: RHP Ryne Nelson
Nelson parlayed a three-month stretch of success in Reno into a big league call-up in 2022.
