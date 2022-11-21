ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot

It's that time of the year again. On Monday, Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux shared 2023's list of names in the running for a gold plaque in Cooperstown which features a number of new players and a former MVP with his final turn on the ballot. The MLB...
Yardbarker

John Lackey Among New Names on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey is one of the 14 new selections for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame Ballot this year. Among the other new selections announced Monday are Huston Street, Carlos Beltran, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Francisco Rodriguez, Matt Cain, Jayson Werth, Mike Napoli, Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, and Andre Ethier.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

The best baseball players born on Nov. 24

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
The Madras Pioneer

Jacoby Ellsbury on hall of fame ballot

The Madras and OSU product had an electric start with Red Sox, signed huge contract with Yankees, battled injuries throughout MLB career Jacoby Ellsbury, a graduate of Madras High School, is on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. Ellsbury is on the ballot along with 27 other candidates for induction to the hall of fame. During his 11-year Major League career, Ellsbury hit .284, had 1,376 hits, 104 home runs, 51 RBIS and scored 749 runs. He won one Comeback Player of the Year award, one Gold Glove award, one Silver Slugger...
MADRAS, OR
NBC Sports

Judge arrives in SF with Giants meeting reportedly Tuesday

Northern California native Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday night that the free agent slugger is expected to meet with the Giants this week. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday, citing sources, that Judge's meeting with the Giants will take place Tuesday. MLB...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy