ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Details ‘Pretty Emotional’ Mexico Wedding, Recalls Rain Mishap, Curling Iron Fail and More

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzMrO_0jJAWcRD00

It’s not a wedding without a few mishaps! Madison LeCroy dished on her special day with husband Brett Randle — including her curling iron fail and favorite ceremony memory.

They Do! Madison LeCroy and Husband Brett Randle's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“It feels great,” the Southern Charm star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly of her married woman status on Monday, November 21. “I'm a little tired, but I feel great. It was the best day, honestly.”

The Bravo personality said “I do” on Saturday, November 19, in Mexico after legally tying the knot in Charleston earlier in the month. While her tropical ceremony was a day to remember, LeCroy confessed that it didn’t go off without a hitch.

“The weather did not turn out in my favor during the rehearsal and a few times during the weekend. But obviously, when you're in a tropical place, you're bound to get some rain,” she told Us while promoting her use of Great Lengths hair extensions on her big day. “[We] had to end up going with plan B, but my wedding planner just turned it around and honestly, I feel like it was a better decision. The rain plan looked just incredible, so I was not even upset about it. I enjoyed my time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRQyk_0jJAWcRD00
Cindy Ord/Bravo

The rain wasn’t the only thing that threw the hairstylist for a loop . In fact, LeCroy fell victim to a hair fail while getting ready to walk down the aisle.

“I got burnt in the head with my curl on the day of the wedding,” she said with a laugh. “So my friend and I were — he was sitting there — [and] we were talking, you know, we got music playing and I'm like, ‘Oh, my God, you just burnt me!’ And we laughed.”

The South Carolina native confessed that while she initially thought she’d “freak out” when her head was burned, she ended up just rolling with it. “I said, ‘Oh, it's OK. It's not gonna turn into, like, a blister until, you know, tomorrow,’” she recalled. “So sure enough, you know, I'm here right now. We're healing.”

LeCroy, who did her own makeup for the occasion, explained that once the nuptials got underway everything went as planned. Her favorite part? When her now-husband , 35, saw her walk down the aisle.

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Read article

“Seeing Brett for the first time was incredible because we didn't do a first look. I just wanted that initial, like, us locking eyes [moment] to be from me walking down the aisle versus, you know, me tapping him on the shoulder,” she told Us . “I don't regret that at all. It was pretty emotional, but totally worth it.”

The businesswoman noted that she and Randle opted for a “more traditional” affair, which included her spouse’s brother serving as the officiant. The couple also chose to have an intimate gathering — which meant no Southern Charm cast mates .

“I honestly wanted to be able to spend time with those people that, you know, we know as a couple. And that was kind of the whole point. If they didn't know Brett and I and our relationship that well then, you know, they just weren't coming to the wedding,” LeCroy explained. “Once you start inviting all those people … it's a snowball effect. I will say that with having 42 people at the wedding, it was still a good amount. Like, kudos to you brides out there that have 200 to a hundred people. I don't know how you guys do it. Like that's some superwoman stuff, like, insane.”

'Southern Charm’ Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other

Read article

The twosome topped off the night with dancing, cake and quality time with their loved ones, including LeCroy’s 10-year-old son, Hudson , whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes .

“I even had, like, an after party, which is where we dug out sand and everybody was, like, [standing around] a bonfire with s'mores and people were passing around pizzas,” the entrepreneur revealed. “Everything was just better than the next.”

She added that even with the rain, the wedding came to a close with an explosive firework show for their guests.

“I talked to my planner, [and] I was like, ‘What are the chances I can get fireworks?’ I mean, this guy is like, he loves Disney World, so I was, like, ‘I want the biggest firework show you could possibly give me.’ So he had no idea,” LeCroy said. “And with the rain, I wasn't sure if it was gonna happen. So when I walked him out there to go to the last party of the weekend, you know, the after party — I never heard him scream before, but he was like [so thrilled]. So I was like, ‘OK, I did it.’ He's happy.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Husband Brett Randle Kick Off Their Honeymoon in Singapore: Champagne Toasts, Vespa Rides and More

Lovers on parade! Madison LeCroy and husband Brett Randle jetted off to Singapore for the first part of their honeymoon after tying the knot ahead of Thanksgiving. “Honeymoon starts now,” the 32-year-old reality star captioned a TikTok montage from her holiday flight on Wednesday, November 23. The Southern Charm star gave fans an inside look […]
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected

The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
Shine My Crown

PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa

Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
RadarOnline

Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood."Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

249K+
Followers
24K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy