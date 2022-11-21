Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Illinois football's 41-3 rout of Northwestern and how they view the season after the best regular season since 2007 but just missing out on a Big Ten West title. The guys discuss standout days from Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Reggie Love before diving into the biggest storylines of the start of the offseason, including Ryan Walters, NFL Draft decisions and transfer needs (especially quarterback).

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO