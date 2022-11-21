Read full article on original website
Related
Werner: Peak not reached, but Illini raise program's standard in 2022
EVANSTON, Ill. — Try as they might, Illinois offensive linemen Alex Pihlstrom and Alex Palczewski each admitted they peaked up at the Ryan Field scoreboard to get a.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 538 | Eight is great?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Illinois football's 41-3 rout of Northwestern and how they view the season after the best regular season since 2007 but just missing out on a Big Ten West title. The guys discuss standout days from Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Reggie Love before diving into the biggest storylines of the start of the offseason, including Ryan Walters, NFL Draft decisions and transfer needs (especially quarterback).
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0