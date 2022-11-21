Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
techlunchpail.com
#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas
After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
WKYT 27
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were back out at the scene Monday where human remains were found in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the partial remains were found Friday off northbound I-75, near exit 113. Coroner Gary Ginn says they brought in special dogs Monday to search...
WKYT 27
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night. After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
Comments / 0