ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas

After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Crews return to scene where human remains were found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were back out at the scene Monday where human remains were found in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the partial remains were found Friday off northbound I-75, near exit 113. Coroner Gary Ginn says they brought in special dogs Monday to search...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy