Houston, TX

The Game Haus

Texans QB Davis Mills Benched for Kyle Allen

The Houston Texans have informed Davis Mills that he is being benched in favor of quarterback Kyle Allen for Week 12. Allen will officially play in Miami against the Dolphins as the team has lost five in a row and have a 1-8-1 record. The NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire

Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
KTSA

How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
ARLINGTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'

Jerry Jones admits the Dallas Cowboys' 40-3 romp over the Minnesota Vikings flirted with perfection. "There's not a perfect game," the owner said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "But that's the best I've seen as far as being a complete game since I've been a part of the Cowboys."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

