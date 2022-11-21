Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Related
Broncos' trade Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's
DENVER — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure...
Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Dolphins 'Running On All Cylinders'
Ready to move on following a frustrating Week 11 loss, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares thoughts on Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column and we spoke in the locker room with RB Josh Jacobs
Texans QB Davis Mills Benched for Kyle Allen
The Houston Texans have informed Davis Mills that he is being benched in favor of quarterback Kyle Allen for Week 12. Allen will officially play in Miami against the Dolphins as the team has lost five in a row and have a 1-8-1 record. The NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was in a...
KTSA
How Thanksgiving football games started for the Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: A general view of play during a Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on November 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may seem like the Dallas Cowboys...
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Houston Chronicle
Jerry Jones helped transform the NFL, except when it comes to race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High, a crew-cut sophomore named Jerral Wayne Jones found his spot among a phalanx of White boys who stood at the front entrance and blocked the path of six Black students attempting to desegregate the school.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'
Jerry Jones admits the Dallas Cowboys' 40-3 romp over the Minnesota Vikings flirted with perfection. "There's not a perfect game," the owner said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "But that's the best I've seen as far as being a complete game since I've been a part of the Cowboys."
Alabama vs. Michigan State odds, picks and predictions
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will travel to Portland to battle the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (3-1) Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Michigan State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense
Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.
Family of Katie Meyer sues Stanford over soccer star’s death
Suit alleges university caused ‘acute stress reaction’ that led to goalie’s suicide
Comments / 0