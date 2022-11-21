ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Business Insider

All the National Book Award winners and finalists in 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have honored some of the best writing in America. Overseen by the National Book Foundation and chosen by a panel of 25 judges, the books must be published in the United States between December 1 of the previous year and November 30 of the award year and must be nominated by publishers or Panel Chairs.
INDIANA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
crimereads.com

From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist

In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Rabindranath Tagore: When Hitler purged India Nobel laureate's paintings

They were five artworks in all, depicting birds and humans, and one of a girl in a red robe. Painted in coloured inks and gouache by Rabindranath Tagore, India's most famous poet, they found a place in a leading museum in Berlin. Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel literature prize, had gifted the paintings to Germany in 1930.
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction

Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
Vice

Olgaç Bozalp's photographs about migration blur fact & fiction

The work of Turkish photographer Olgaç Bozalp points to two truths, complementary but also somewhat opposing. Places define people, but people imbue different places with their own meanings. A place not yet inhabited is not a home, but when does an abandoned home cease to be one?. These paradoxes...
Time Out Global

Paris is getting a massive new museum dedicated to iconic sculptor Giacometti

Sculpture enthusiasts, here’s some really, really exciting news: Paris is soon to get a new museum entirely dedicated to legendary sculptor Alberto Giacometti. That’s right, an entire museum. In total, the new venue will boast a whopping 10,000 of the artist’s works. Giacometti, for those not in-the-know,...
William Saint Val

A Quick History of the English Language

While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.

