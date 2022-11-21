Read full article on original website
Business Insider
All the National Book Award winners and finalists in 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have honored some of the best writing in America. Overseen by the National Book Foundation and chosen by a panel of 25 judges, the books must be published in the United States between December 1 of the previous year and November 30 of the award year and must be nominated by publishers or Panel Chairs.
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
John Tanner was an example of white assimilation into Native American culture
Portrait of John Tanner in 1830Credit: Edwin James (portrait exécuté à la demande de); Public Domain Image. John Tanner (1780 - 1846) was captured by the Odawa Indians as a young boy. His family had homesteaded on the Ohio River in the region that is now Kentucky when he was kidnapped.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world
Display of a two-headed calf in a museumCredit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
BBC
Rabindranath Tagore: When Hitler purged India Nobel laureate's paintings
They were five artworks in all, depicting birds and humans, and one of a girl in a red robe. Painted in coloured inks and gouache by Rabindranath Tagore, India's most famous poet, they found a place in a leading museum in Berlin. Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel literature prize, had gifted the paintings to Germany in 1930.
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín review – a writer’s roots
Droll, careful reflections on Ireland, illness and religion in a welcome collection of essays
Vice
Olgaç Bozalp's photographs about migration blur fact & fiction
The work of Turkish photographer Olgaç Bozalp points to two truths, complementary but also somewhat opposing. Places define people, but people imbue different places with their own meanings. A place not yet inhabited is not a home, but when does an abandoned home cease to be one?. These paradoxes...
Time Out Global
Paris is getting a massive new museum dedicated to iconic sculptor Giacometti
Sculpture enthusiasts, here’s some really, really exciting news: Paris is soon to get a new museum entirely dedicated to legendary sculptor Alberto Giacometti. That’s right, an entire museum. In total, the new venue will boast a whopping 10,000 of the artist’s works. Giacometti, for those not in-the-know,...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Book That ‘Killed’ – Are Written Or Spoken Words Powerful Enough To Take Control Over Our Actions?
Ellen Lloyd - AncientPages.com - A few centuries ago, Europe experienced a strange suicide wave. A large number of young men were found dead without any apparent reason. It was soon established that the men had nothing in common. However, they were all wearing the same clothes, and everyone committed suicide by shooting themselves.
A Quick History of the English Language
While English is technically a Germanic language, it has been greatly influenced by other languages throughout its history. In modern English, well over half of all words are borrowed from other languages. This is not surprising, given how flexible the language is.
