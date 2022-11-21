Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
13 Investigates: How alleged Club Q shooters “non-binary” identity will impact judicial process
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In several motions filed by suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich's defense team Tuesday, they declare that Aldrich is "non-binary" and will be referred to as "they/them." Aldrich is accused of entering the LGBTQ nightclub and killing five people and injuring countless others. "The one...
KRDO
Make-A-Wish Foundation sends North Carolina boy to Wisconsin to be a cheesemaker
WISCONSIN (WDJT) — If you could make a wish, what would it be?. A North Carolina boy who beat cancer could have wished for anything, but he wanted to come here, to Wisconsin, to do a little research for his dream job. Eleven-year-old Maxx Ball from North Carolina is...
KRDO
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession
PHOENIX (AP) — Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office Wednesday more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. Defeated Republican Kari Lake has not conceded. Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs the day after The Associated Press and other news outlets called the race, but he had not spoken publicly about the outcome before Wednesday. Hobbs has formed a transition team that is vetting potential staff and preparing for her to become the first Democrat to hold the state’s top office since 2009.
KRDO
Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime
EASTON, Pa. — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime. Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10. The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points.
Comments / 0