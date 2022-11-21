Earlier this month, more than 500 Cal State Fullerton students, faculty members and staff volunteered for the university’s Fall Day of Service. As a result of this effort, three murals were painted for three local hospitals, 125 members of the military will receive postcards to thank them for their service, and almost 40,000 pounds of produce was packed for the Orange County Food Bank and the university’s own ASI Food Pantry that provides food to students who are food insecure.

22 HOURS AGO