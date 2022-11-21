ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Chapman University Pays $160MM for 250-Unit Apartment Building Near Campus in Anaheim

ANAHEIM — Chapman University has purchased an apartment building in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle to provide additional campus housing for students. The new residence hall to be named Chapman Court is located at 2045 S. State College Boulevard, just two blocks away from Chapman Grand. The university’s $160 million acquisition will offer students a building with individual unit amenities, including washers and dryers in every apartment, a full kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances, and a large on-site fitness center.
ANAHEIM, CA
fullerton.edu

More Than 500 Titans Volunteer for Fall Day of Service

Earlier this month, more than 500 Cal State Fullerton students, faculty members and staff volunteered for the university’s Fall Day of Service. As a result of this effort, three murals were painted for three local hospitals, 125 members of the military will receive postcards to thank them for their service, and almost 40,000 pounds of produce was packed for the Orange County Food Bank and the university’s own ASI Food Pantry that provides food to students who are food insecure.
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
IRVINE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.

At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
ANAHEIM, CA
960 The Ref

Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean

LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa

It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA

