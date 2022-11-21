ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

The Current Media

City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security

The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Aguillard Makes Endorsement in Lafayette City Court Race

Three people chose to sign up to run for Lafayette City Court District, Division A, and Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards ended up garnering the most votes in the November 8 election. The third canidate, former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, announced today that he will be endorsing former judge...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into Lafayette jail

A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Donald Gilbert Jr. from Lafayette for introducing contraband into the LPCC. Gilbert has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA

