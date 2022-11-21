Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security
The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
DA files petition to remove councilman from office
The petition, filed by District Attorney Chad Pitre, alleges that Councilman Floyd Ford doesn't meet residency requirements any longer.
kalb.com
Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
New Iberia road issues have residents, government taking action
Roadway issues have become a huge problem for New Iberia government and residents.
Aguillard Makes Endorsement in Lafayette City Court Race
Three people chose to sign up to run for Lafayette City Court District, Division A, and Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards ended up garnering the most votes in the November 8 election. The third canidate, former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, announced today that he will be endorsing former judge...
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
theadvocate.com
Drainage, infrastructure, recreation lead Scott mayor's plans for improvement
Mayor Jan-Scott Richard knows there are many improvements needed to make Scott a more attractive place to live, but his administration has a clear plan to do so as he prepares for his second term as mayor. Richard, who defeated councilman at-large Troy Bergeron on Nov. 8, said Scott needs...
theadvocate.com
State Police seeking driver in St. Landry Parish hit-and-run that killed Opelousas man
An Opelousas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night and Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 190 near La. 104 in St. Landry Parish. Aaron Nathan...
Ville Platte councilwoman arrested overnight on charges of election fraud, forgery
A Ville Platte City Councilwoman, who is currently in a runoff for re-election to her late husband's seat, has been arrested on fraud and forgery charges
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
“They might as well put them down because they will do it again” man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling
Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court.
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Deputy arrested for introducing contraband
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) deputy has been arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit for introducing contraband into the LPCC.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into Lafayette jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Donald Gilbert Jr. from Lafayette for introducing contraband into the LPCC. Gilbert has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest
A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.
Comments / 8