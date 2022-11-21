Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy

An employee working at the Lafayette Best Buy was charged with stealing three Apple devices and cash. Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working.

Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after the store's assistant manager called claiming the employee gave a written confession of the thefts.

The manager, Melissa Loveless, said she noticed in September cash from the register go missing, the probable cause affidavit filed Friday reads. She found surveillance footage reportedly showing Kaur taking cash after multiple transactions.

Footage also allegedly showed her taking an iPad, iPad pencil and MacBook that customers returned. The three items are worth $1,903.51, according to the affidavit.

LPD arrested Kaur and booked her in the Tippecanoe County Jail. She was not in the jail logs as of Monday afternoon. She has been charged with a Level 6 Felony charge of theft of property valued between $750 and $50,000.