Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Zoom Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast on Slow Online Business
(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday lowered its annual revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform expects a hit from declining online business. Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a post-earnings call that the company's online business would decline nearly 8% during the year. After recording blistering...
US News and World Report
Binance's Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed Assets Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is aiming for a roughly $1 billion fund for the potential purchase of distressed assets in the digital sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao. Zhao hinted at the possibility of allocating more funds in the interview....
AOL Corp
News Corp-Fox merger plan faces opposition from major shareholder
(Reuters) -Independent Franchise Partners, a major investor in News Corp and Fox Corp, said on Wednesday it opposes media mogul Rupert Murdoch's plan to recombine the companies. The London-based investment firm told a special committee of News Corp's board last month that it thinks a combination on its own would...
Rocket Lab, Lufax Holding And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT to report a quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $9.49 million before the opening bell. Neptune Wellness shares gained 3.1% to $0.85 in after-hours trading.
TechCrunch
Bank engagement startup Flourish Fi leans into concept of ‘banks aren’t going anywhere’
The San Francisco-based startup, co-founded by Jessica Eting and Pedro Moura in 2018, licenses technology to banks and fintechs so that they can provide better customer engagement and loyalty while customers increase their knowledge of all things financial. “We work with a lot of individuals who are new to the...
Motley Fool
Should You Sell Zoom Video Communications Stock?
Shares of Zoom Video Communications fell after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 21, 2022. Management lowered its forward-looking revenue forecast, citing foreign exchange challenges. Zoom's revenue mix is shifting away from small businesses and toward large enterprise clients. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
Judge in FTX case grants privacy to customers, for now
FTX bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave a win for customer privacy — but it wasn't really just about privacy. It was about money. Driving the news: The post-Sam Bankman-Fried FTX appeared before the Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday asking — among other things — that the names of everyone (everyone!) it owes money to be redacted from the official record, for the time being.
Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
YSG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Jobless Claims Jump by 17K
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
Sterling climbs as dollar rally wanes
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, as the dollar retreated following three days of gains. The greenback, typically the driver of global currency markets, rose sharply on Monday as a jump in COVID-19 cases in China sparked growth fears and sent investors towards the safe-haven currency, causing the pound to drop 0.59%.
UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
TechCrunch
Startup founders need to be data-informed, not just ‘data-driven’
Investments are slowing down and VCs are tightening their purse strings. Previously trending tech startups in fields like BNPL, crypto and the delivery market are struggling to show the growth and returns they promised in their initial funding rounds. Smaller startups with more modest goals can entice VCs looking for...
TechCrunch
Series C is the new venture-startup bottleneck
A lack of uniformity in the startup fundraising climate is not novel. We have seen, variously, a Series A crunch at one point, and a Series B crunch at another. Today, however, we’re seeing something different altogether: A Series C crunch. This does not mean that all early-stage rounds...
CNET
UK Probes Apple's and Google's 'Stranglehold' Over Mobile Browsing
The UK's competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance of the mobile browser market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it will conduct a more in-depth investigation of the companies' "stranglehold" on the market after a consultation revealed "substantial support for a fuller investigation" into how Apple and Google control the mobile browser market. The agency said Google and Apple powered 97% of all mobile web browsing conducted in the UK in 2021.
Motley Fool
Why Movado Group Stock Was Falling Today
Currency headwinds, inflation, and softer consumer demand are weighing on Movado. The company cut full-year guidance, but profitability is still solid. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AdWeek
Scaling a CPG Brand in 2022 and Beyond
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Mark Edmonson, CMO at Materne North America-GoGo squeeZ, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss marketing in a rapidly evolving environment. Edmonson shares his journey and demystifies the process of growing and scaling a major brand like GoGo squeeZ.
China's Baidu beats Q3 revenue estimates as ad sales recover
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's (9988.HK) third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as China's search engine giant benefited from a recovery in online advertising sales and growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) business.
Comments / 0