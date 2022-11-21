Read full article on original website
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5
For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
Coric edges out Bautista Agut to put Croatia 1-0 up against Spain in Davis Cup quarters
Borna Coric hit 14 aces as he gave Croatia the perfect start to their Davis Cup quarter-final with Spain with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Roberto Bautista Agut in Malaga on Wednesday. In a match with numerous long rallies from the baseline, Coric break once to win the first...
Davis Cup: Fritz pulls US level with Italy in quarterfinals
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Taylor Fritz pulled the United States level with Italy at 1-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Thursday after Frances Tiafoe lost his singles. The tie will be decided in doubles. No. 9-ranked Fritz beat Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3 on the indoor hard-court...
Fritz “100 percent” ready as USA try to win Davis Cup for first time in 15 years
Mardy Fish says Taylor Fritz is 100 percent fit and ready as a committed USA side begin one last push for a first Davis Cup title since 2007 with a quarter-final against Italy in Malaga on Thursday. The USA captain has been keeping close tabs on Fritz, the US No...
Social Highlights: The tennis world is ready to cheer for their national football teams
Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on September 23rd 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Diego Schwartzman and many more!. The key moments of our social Highlights. 12’’ : Rafael Nadal et Casper...
Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul lead American charge at Davis Cup missing top doubles player Ram
The United States, the most successful nation in the history of the Davis Cup, that has touched down in Malaga for the Final 8 this week consists of three quality singles players – Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul – as well as doubles standout Jack Sock.
De Minaur leads Australia team for Davis Cup quarter-final; Injured Kyrgios absent
Alex de Minaur will lead Australia’s hopes when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. With world No 22 and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios absent through injury, the world No 24 joins Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 95, for the singles. Wimbledon doubles...
Alex de Minaur sends Australia through to Davis Cup semis with tie-clinching win over Van de Zandschulp
Australia moved to within two victories of its 29th Davis Cup title on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain, as Alex de Minaur clinched victory for the green and gold with a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Botic van de Zandschulp. De Minaur improves to 10-4 in Davis Cup singles rubbers...
“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz
World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
Carreno Busta, Bautista Agut lead Spanish team sans Alcaraz and Nadal
This week, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal signed off the 2022 season as the world’s top two players – marking the first time in the history of the ATP Tour that a country, other than the United States, has held the top two positions in the year-end rankings.
Japan scores 2 late goals to beat Germany in World Cup upset
DOHA, Qatar — Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.
“Bring this Alex more often” to the ATP Tour – De Minaur at his best at Davis Cup as he embraces leadership role
As the 109th player to play a Davis Cup match for the storied Australian team, Alex de Minaur celebrated the milestone by having the number “109” on his left pectoral. The gesture is impressive, but the true commitment that De Minaur has made runs even deeper. De Minaur...
Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double
Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
“I think I should be fine” – Ruud dismisses concerns about LatAm exhibition series as season comes to an end
World No 3 Casper Ruud reached the final of the US Open in September and the ATP Finals last week, but the Norwegian struggled to in the stretch between the two big events, winning only two matches in four events (outside of the Laver Cup and Davis Cup). Ruud admitted...
Montevideo Open: Darya Astakhova advances to second round
Russian Darya Astakhova advanced to the second round of the Montevideo Open by edging out Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, the No 3 seed, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday evening. Darya Astakhova will face the winner of the match between Dutch qualifier Eva Vedder and Mexican Marcela...
Moretton, in L’Équipe: “The Davis Cup was a great tool for promoting tennis. We gave in to the allure of money.”
This Tuesday, Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, launched a few new shots towards the International Tennis Federations (ITF) about the current formula of the Davis Cup in an interview to L’Équipe,. “In the current configuration, we cannot move forward on the Davis Cup,” he...
World Cup 2022 - Germany 1-2 Japan: Late Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano goals earn shock victory
Japan stunned Germany with a late comeback in their World Cup opener, with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano seeing them win 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Japan had never previously beaten their European opponents, but they capitalised on German errors and missed chances to secure a famous victory in the first game of Group E.
