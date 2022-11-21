ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5

For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
tennismajors.com

Social Highlights: The tennis world is ready to cheer for their national football teams

Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on September 23rd 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Diego Schwartzman and many more!. The key moments of our social Highlights. 12’’ : Rafael Nadal et Casper...
tennismajors.com

De Minaur leads Australia team for Davis Cup quarter-final; Injured Kyrgios absent

Alex de Minaur will lead Australia’s hopes when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. With world No 22 and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios absent through injury, the world No 24 joins Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 95, for the singles. Wimbledon doubles...
tennismajors.com

“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz

World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
tennismajors.com

Carreno Busta, Bautista Agut lead Spanish team sans Alcaraz and Nadal

This week, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal signed off the 2022 season as the world’s top two players – marking the first time in the history of the ATP Tour that a country, other than the United States, has held the top two positions in the year-end rankings.
NBC News

Japan scores 2 late goals to beat Germany in World Cup upset

DOHA, Qatar — Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.
The Independent

Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double

Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
FOX Sports

Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
tennismajors.com

Montevideo Open: Darya Astakhova advances to second round

Russian Darya Astakhova advanced to the second round of the Montevideo Open by edging out Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, the No 3 seed, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday evening. Darya Astakhova will face the winner of the match between Dutch qualifier Eva Vedder and Mexican Marcela...
SkySports

World Cup 2022 - Germany 1-2 Japan: Late Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano goals earn shock victory

Japan stunned Germany with a late comeback in their World Cup opener, with goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano seeing them win 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Japan had never previously beaten their European opponents, but they capitalised on German errors and missed chances to secure a famous victory in the first game of Group E.

