Honest Ruud on facing Djokovic and Nadal: “They have this ability to step up when they really have to, that I don’t have”

tennismajors.com
Nostalgic Nadal yearns for time when players had to do more than just attack
Considering that he has won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career with the help of a brute of a left arm (and a right one, for that matter), it seems funny, at first, to hear Rafael Nadal talking about the nuances of the game. But the Spaniard has always...
tennismajors.com
“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz
World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
tennismajors.com
Carreno Busta, Bautista Agut lead Spanish team sans Alcaraz and Nadal
This week, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal signed off the 2022 season as the world’s top two players – marking the first time in the history of the ATP Tour that a country, other than the United States, has held the top two positions in the year-end rankings.
tennismajors.com
“He got the deal” – Stakhovsky on Federer’s crucial role in increasing prize money
Last week, the ATP Tour announced a $37.5 million increase in total compensation at the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour level to $217.9 million for the 2023 season, an all-time record. This was also the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history. The issue of increasing prize money on the tennis tour has been a focus area for several years now.
tennismajors.com
Coric edges out Bautista Agut to put Croatia 1-0 up against Spain in Davis Cup quarters
Borna Coric hit 14 aces as he gave Croatia the perfect start to their Davis Cup quarter-final with Spain with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Roberto Bautista Agut in Malaga on Wednesday. In a match with numerous long rallies from the baseline, Coric break once to win the first...
tennismajors.com
“I need to take a piss lots of time” – Coric explains how his nerves manifest
Every player feels the nerves before and during a match – no matter how experienced they may be. Only the magnitude and the manner in which they manifest may be different. For Croatia’s Borna Coric, who has been on the pro tour for almost a decade now, the nerves manifest in the need to go to the bathroom more often and a weird feeling in his stomach, as he told the media after his win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the Davis Cup on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
tennismajors.com
Sonego upsets Tiafoe, starts Davis Cup Day 3 with a shock for Italy
The third day of the Davis Cup finals began with a surprising result in the quarter-final between Italy and the United States – with world No 45 Lorenzo Sonego winning in straight sets (6-3, 7-6) against Frances Tiafoe, the world No 19. The pair had met for the first...
tennismajors.com
Social Highlights: The tennis world is ready to cheer for their national football teams
Tennis Majors has put together the best of what happened on social media on September 23rd 2022. Welcome to Social Highlights, featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Diego Schwartzman and many more!. The key moments of our social Highlights. 12’’ : Rafael Nadal et Casper...
tennismajors.com
“Just proud. I’m thrilled that these boys get that opportunity on Sunday” – Captain Hewitt on Australia reaching the final
The last time Team Australia was in the final of the Davis Cup in 2003, Lleyton Hewitt was the world’s top-ranked player and spearheaded the team’s run to their 28th Davis Cup triumph. On Sunday, the Australian squad advanced to their 48th final in the event and this time Hewitt is there once again – as the team captain.
tennismajors.com
Fritz “100 percent” ready as USA try to win Davis Cup for first time in 15 years
Mardy Fish says Taylor Fritz is 100 percent fit and ready as a committed USA side begin one last push for a first Davis Cup title since 2007 with a quarter-final against Italy in Malaga on Thursday. The USA captain has been keeping close tabs on Fritz, the US No...
tennismajors.com
Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul lead American charge at Davis Cup missing top doubles player Ram
The United States, the most successful nation in the history of the Davis Cup, that has touched down in Malaga for the Final 8 this week consists of three quality singles players – Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul – as well as doubles standout Jack Sock.
tennismajors.com
Cilic and Coric lead last year’s runners-up Croatia in Davis Cup
Former US Open champion Marin Cilic and Cincinnati Masters champion Borna Coric lead Croatia in the Davis Cup Finals this week as last year’s runners-up hope to go one better in 2022. Cilic and Coric are joined by Borna Gojo, Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic as the Croats take...
tennismajors.com
‘Federer inspired me’ – Nishikori on overcoming thoughts of retirement
November 19, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori attends a talk show with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer at a promotional event of Japanese apparel maker Uniqlo at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Federer closed his 24-year professional tennis career in September (AF/Panoramic)
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Otte and brings Canada back on track in the Davis Cup QF
Felix Auger-Aliassime did what Canada needed to keep their hopes alive in the Davis Cup quarter-final against Germany: he had the last word against Oscar Otte, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, and brought the team back to 1-1. “I try to approach these moments with a lot of determination and confidence as...
tennismajors.com
Mardy Fish and Rajeev Ram’s beef goes on after the USA is denied a spot in the semi-finals by Italy
Mardy Fish had only one way to avoid answering again about why he didn’t pick Rajeev Ram, winner of the US Open and the ATP Finals with Joe Salisbury, for these Finals: winning. But the United States team went down on Thursday against Italy, and to add to the US captain’s pain it was due to a loss in the doubles. So obviously it all came back to him: why didn’t he pick Rajeev Ram for the Finals? Any regrets?
tennismajors.com
“We’re definitely looking for that title this week but obviously every match is so tough” – Canada stays hungry for first Davis Cup title
Canada kept it’s hopes for its first ever Davis Cup title alive by scoring a come-from-behind win over Germany on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals. After Denis Shapovalov went down in a nail-biter to Jan-Lenard Struff, the Canadians bounced back thanks to a straight sets win by Felix Auger-Aliassime over Oscar Otte and a comeback three-set win in the decisive doubles encounter by Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil.
tennismajors.com
Fritz levels up Davis Cup tie for USA, edges Musetti to force decider
It’ll be the first decisive doubles match of the week in Malaga between Italy and the USA, with Taylor Fritz kept the United States alive on Thursday by defeating Italian No 1 Lorenzo Musetti (7-6, 6-3). The first set was very close. Dominated in the rallies and struggling on...
tennismajors.com
Fritz and Paul hit back after online criticism in US doubles selection drama
After the Americans went down to Italy in the Davis Cup quarter-final in the deciding doubles rubber on Thursday, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul hit back at online critics who questioned the omission of top American doubles player Rajeev Ram from the team. The omission of Ram, who became world...
