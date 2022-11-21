Honest Ruud on facing Djokovic and Nadal: “They have this ability to step up when they really have to, that I don’t have”

Every player feels the nerves before and during a match – no matter how experienced they may be. Only the magnitude and the manner in which they manifest may be different. For Croatia’s Borna Coric, who has been on the pro tour for almost a decade now, the nerves manifest in the need to go to the bathroom more often and a weird feeling in his stomach, as he told the media after his win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the Davis Cup on Wednesday.

