ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
COLORADO STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
hookedtobooks.com

The Complete List of Don Winslow Books in Order

This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Author Don Winslow is known for his characteristic style of writing. With sharp and focused dialogues to create excellent characters, Don Winslow is often considered one of our time’s most prominent crime thriller writers.
The Associated Press

Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members – from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005152/en/ Graphic courtesy of Hudson
studyfinds.org

Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews

Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy