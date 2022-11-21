Favor bonds as stocks look expensive amid Wall Street’s ‘timid approach’ to earnings revisions, says Morgan Stanley

Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
u.today
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla
Elon Musk has spoken a lot less about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report in recent months. Very busy finalizing the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, and finding new sources of revenue for the platform, the billionaire has somewhat forgotten his jewel, which has caused a sharp drop of Tesla in the stock market.
marketplace.org
Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.
Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
NASDAQ
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Predicts the Bitcoin Floor Price
In an interview released on Wednesday (23 November 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. During an interview on YouTube series “The Birb Nest”,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
invezz.com
Cramer reveals a retail stock he says is ‘chronically underestimated’
Best Buy reports a strong third quarter and raises its future guidance. Jim Cramer reacts to the earnings print on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Best Buy stock is up over 10% following the quarterly update this morning. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is up more than 10% on...
CNBC
Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
CNBC
With unions aligned, timeline for rail strike and railroad emergency prep is now clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
msn.com
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
The Nasdaq Composite declined for three consecutive quarters, and the tech-heavy index currently sits 31% off its high, well beyond the threshold for a bear market. Some of the world's wealthiest investors treated that downturn as a buying opportunity. In the third quarter, billionaire hedge-fund manager Ron Baron of Bamco...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Comments / 0