Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Leilani Simon on October 24th - almost a month ago. At that time, Chatham County Police had already said that they believed Quinton was dead, had named Leilani their sole suspect, and had started searching a local landfill for Quinton’s remains.
wtoc.com

Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street that left one adult male with serious injuries. Officers say they are in the area investigating the incident. This is an ongoing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal

Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday,...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC

