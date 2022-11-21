Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Leilani Simon on October 24th - almost a month ago. At that time, Chatham County Police had already said that they believed Quinton was dead, had named Leilani their sole suspect, and had started searching a local landfill for Quinton’s remains.
wtoc.com
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
Quinton Simon has been missing since early October.
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol along with the Pooler Police Department kicked off their ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign Tuesday. Parents are asked to make sure their child’s safety seats are correctly installed before starting their trip. Drivers are also reminded to slow down...
WJCL
Judge sets date for preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon, charged in Savannah toddler's murder
A preliminary hearing for Leilani Simon has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023. This comes just days after she was arrested, charged in the murder of her missing toddler, Quinton. Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home on October 5. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have led to...
Savannah police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
live5news.com
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
wtoc.com
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SPD investigates shooting on Montgomery St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street that left one adult male with serious injuries. Officers say they are in the area investigating the incident. This is an ongoing […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday,...
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
