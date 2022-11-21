Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, attended the state banquet held in London to honor President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Tuesday, re-wearing an expensive new brooch that has provoked criticism online during a period of economic hardship in Britain. The princess debuted the art deco diamond-set brooch...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Newnan Times-Herald
While I still have your attention
Black Friday is here. Three days from now it will be Cyber Monday. Once again, it’s that time of year. The countdown has officially begun. Only (X) more days until Christmas. And here you are again with the same dilemma: what to put under the tree for your family...
Icelandair to offer direct flights from Detroit Metro in 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Icelandair announced Thursday that it will soon be offering seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland. The flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through Oct. 30, 2023. Flight 872, a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX, will depart to Iceland at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Return flight 873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same days and arrive at 6:25 p.m."Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit," said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority....
'The Crown' actor Prasanna Puwanarajah breaks down Princess Diana's famous 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir
Prasanna Puwanarajah told Insider that the Martin Bashir story arc in "The Crown" season five was based on research before last year's inquiry.
