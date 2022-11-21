(CBS DETROIT) - Icelandair announced Thursday that it will soon be offering seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland. The flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through Oct. 30, 2023. Flight 872, a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX, will depart to Iceland at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Return flight 873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same days and arrive at 6:25 p.m."Thanks to Icelandair, the beauty of Iceland is now a short flight away from Detroit," said Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority....

DETROIT, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO