Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff seeks information about stolen truck
PHOTO - Not the exact vehicle, but a file photo courtesy of the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police kicking off their "Cram the Cruiser" drive
The Kentucky State Police have launched their "Cram the Cruiser" drive. KSP will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 on US 45 in Hickory until December 2nd collecting non-perishable food items to benefit families across the Commonwealth. To cap off the drive on December 2nd, troopers and...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Kirbyton woman found safe
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Crawford has been found and is safe. The Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help in locating the missing 34-year-old Kirbyton woman who was last in the Clinton area at approximately 2:45 am on November 14th, and possibly in Mayfield later that evening at approximately 6:30 pm.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem Christmas parade postponed to Dec. 17
Because of this weekend's rainy forecast, Saturday's scheduled Christmas parade in Salem has been postponed. According to posts on the Salem, Kentucky Facebook page, the 19th annual lighted parade will now take place on Saturday, December 17 at 5 p.m. Participants are asked to contact City Hall to register their...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell County approves third round of tornado recovery checks
On Tuesday the Caldwell County Fiscal Court approved a third round of long-term recovery group disbursement checks for victims of last December's tornado. Magistrates approved the distribution of the latest checks from the Caldwell Long-Term Recovery Group to 30 residents for a total of $67,500. The third round of distribution...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
westkentuckystar.com
Crash in Graves County sends two to Nashville hospital
A two-vehicle injury crash on Sunday in Graves County sent two people to a Nashville hospital. The crash took place at the KY 80/KY 97 intersection with the KY 121 Bypass. Deputies said a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of Mayfield pulled into the path of a truck driven by 50-year-old Gregory Hunt of Mayfield.
wevv.com
Saline County hospital restricting visitors due to widespread flu
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Effective immediately, hospital visitors are restricted at Ferrell Hospital due to widespread influenza. No visitors with influenza like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or fever who need to go to the emergency room for treatment, or other...
westkentuckystar.com
Holiday changes for Paducah garbage collection schedule
The City of Paducah's Public Works Department has released its Thanksgiving holiday schedule changes. The city announced Monday that there will be no residential garbage collection on Thursday-Thanksgiving Day, or Friday this week. Garbage normally picked up on Thursdays will be collected on Wednesday, along with the regular Wednesday routes....
wevv.com
Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
