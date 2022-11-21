Read full article on original website
Related
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Bob Dylan Announces New Bootleg Box Set, ‘Fragments’
Bob Dylan has announced the latest installment in his Bootleg Series, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17, set for release on Jan. 27. The five-CD/10-LP collection includes a remixed edition of Time Out of Mind (by Michael H. Brauer), two discs of outtakes...
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0