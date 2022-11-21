Read full article on original website
Marina Shafir Discusses Signing With AEW, Her NXT Exit
During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Marina Shafir spoke about officially signing with AEW and why her NXT run ultimately didn’t work out. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why she decided to sign with AEW: “Before I got...
Paul Heyman Reveals What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about using celebrities in wrestling, and he recently discussed the topic while speaking on an episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. During the show, Heyman offered his advice on what WWE should consider when they bring in...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Vince McMahon Ribbed Paul Wight On Live WWE TV
During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, actor and former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon ribbed Paul “The Big Show” Wight on live WWE television. The rib came on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in...
Jade Cargill’s Feud With Bow Wow To Continue On Tomorrow’s Dynamite
The online feud between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hip hop star Bow Wow spilled over into real life over the weekend. Now, it looks like it will continue tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that as part of tomorrow night’s Dynamite lineup, we will get an update...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
KAIRI Talks About The Differences Between Wrestling In STARDOM & WWE
STARDOM wrestler KAIRI – formerly Kairi Sane in WWE – has opened up on the differences in working for both promotions. KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion in the main event of the STARDOM/New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover pay-per-view Historic X-Over. Here...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Foxtel In Australia To Get Its Own 24/7 WWE Channel, Asuka’s Latest Vlog, More
Foxtel in Australia will be getting its own 24/7 WWE channel. The channel will debut on December 6th and it will feature all the WWE premium live events:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she checks out Little Toky in Los Angeles, CA:. A...
Mia Yim Opens Up On Her Decision To Return To WWE, More
During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on her return to WWE and her new “Michin” name. Additionally, Yim opened up on joining the O.C. and just wanting to be herself. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On returning...
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes realizes that his career will come to an end, but doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair. In July, Flair competed in his final match, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match received criticism from fans, and...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Shawn Spears Calls The CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad”
Shawn Spears recently took part in a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. During the signing, the AEW wrestler commented on the backstage fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel that took place following the All Out 2022 media scrum. He said,. “Sad, overall sad. That’s what I think....
Dante Martin Is Doing Okay After AEW Rampage Injury Scare
Dante Martin is doing “fine” after suffering what appeared to be a scary injury during the recent AEW Rampage tapings. During the tapings after this week’s AEW Dynamite, Top Flight challenged ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and it was reported that Dante appeared to have suffered an injury.
New Bloodline Trademark Filed By WWE
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) has been on top of WWE for quite some time as Reigns is in the middle of a historic run. WWE filed for The Bloodline trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 21 for merchandise purposes. Here is the description:
AEW Dynamite Results For November 23, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for November 23, 2022!. We open up the show with William Regal in the ring. He says MJF isn’t here this week because he’s filming a movie, but he’ll be here next week. Regal says that he knows people are wondering about the relationship between them, and reveals he sent him an email several weeks ago.
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
Alex Hammerstone Believes That MJF Could Have A Incredible Acting Career
MJF won the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. The 26-year-old star is set to feature in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw. During an AdFreeShows interview, Alex Hammerstone, who worked with MJF in MLW, predicted that the AEW star could have a bright future in Hollywood and that he may retire from pro wrestling at the age of 30. (via 411 Mania)
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
