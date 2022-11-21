Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
2 fires 'set intentionally' in Kent's East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Two fires Friday morning in south King County were set intentionally, according to Puget Sound Fire. Crews said the fires in the East Hill area "were set intentionally to bundles of cardboard [sic]" on the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street in Kent. Puget Sound Fire...
KIMA TV
Thief with blow torch attempts to steal from Ballard jewelry store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A thief used a blow torch to try to remove the armor plating around a door lock at a jewelry store in Ballard, and the entire effort was caught on the store’s security system. MK Byrne, who owns Begin on Ballard Ave NW, said she’s...
KIMA TV
Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
KIMA TV
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
KIMA TV
Apple Cup travel: Up to 20 inches of snow possible in parts of Cascades
SEATTLE — Drivers heading to the Apple Cup this weekend should prepare for winter driving conditions as a weather system could bring up to 20 inches of snow to parts of the Cascades by Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening through...
KIMA TV
Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop
SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
