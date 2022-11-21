ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

2 fires 'set intentionally' in Kent's East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Two fires Friday morning in south King County were set intentionally, according to Puget Sound Fire. Crews said the fires in the East Hill area "were set intentionally to bundles of cardboard [sic]" on the 10400 block of Southeast 256th Street in Kent. Puget Sound Fire...
KENT, WA
Teen's family seeks justice 1 year since deadly Southcenter shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — One year later, a heartbroken family still has no justice for the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Jashawna Hollingsworth, a Rainier Beach High School senior, and her 18-year-old Whitworth University boyfriend, Josiah Burnley, were shot at Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall on Nov. 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving.
TUKWILA, WA
Preparations underway to help homeless residents as temperatures drop

SEATTLE, Wash. — Organizations that help the homeless community in Seattle have been paying close attention to the falling temperatures. With colder weather expected next week, those with ‘We Heart Seattle,’ said they are looking to try and help people move indoors. “I’ve been going around and...
SEATTLE, WA

