columbiagorgenews.com
Community roundtables childcare issues
WHITE SALMON — The community was recently invited to attend and participate in a roundtable discussion on childcare and the problems associated with it, including the overall lack of childcare providers in the area. Attending the meeting were Klickitat County Commissioners Dave Sauter, Jacob Anderson, and Dan Christopher as...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere
PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
KXL
Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt
Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
Multiple U-Haul trucks engulfed in SE Portland blaze
Firefighters early Friday morning battled a massive fire that engulfed three to four box trucks parked at a U-Haul rental location in Southeast Portland.
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland
Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.
Body found inside burning car near Portland’s Cathedral Park
A body was found inside a burning car near Cathedral Park in North Portland around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
21-year-old driver severely injured in Hwy 212 crash
A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Driver shot by PPB officer in church parking lot dies
The man shot by a Portland police officer in the early hours of November 19 died from his injuries, PPB said in a release on Wednesday.
