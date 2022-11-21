Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toblerone Fans Stunned by Unnoticed Detail on Packaging: 'Blew My Mind'
One fan couldn't believe they had never noticed it before, writing: "I've been eating Toblerone for over 20 years!"
shorelocalnews.com
A season of welcoming with light, tasty wines
Thanksgiving is upon us and we are officially entering “a season of welcome” as we invite family and friends into our homes for holiday get-togethers. At Passion Vines, we begin many of our wine events with what we call a “welcome wine.” Welcome wines provide a delicious way to say hello while establishing a cordial attitude for the evening. At home, a welcome wine is a great aperitif to create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere before dinner. An aperitif is a drink designed to stimulate the appetite and prepare the palate for delicious foods and beverages soon to follow. Personally, I discovered the idea of welcome wines in the Finger Lakes wine region when my wife and I happily enjoyed a crisp, light Rkatsiteli upon arrival to a lunch pairing. There are many directions one can go with a welcome wine, but here are a few basic rules:
The best gin for your home bar, according to our taste tests and cocktail experts
Gin is a versatile spirit used as the foundation for classic cocktails like the martini and Negroni. Here are the 9 best gins according to experts and our taste tests.
shorelocalnews.com
Jersey shore listed as one of top worldwide destinations
Travel + Leisure Magazine just listed the Jersey Shore as one of the Top 50 places to visit in 2023, and we couldn’t be less surprised. The magazine listed the Jersey Shore under the category of ‘Best Beach Vibes,’ along with Maui, Riviera Maya in Mexico, the Virgin Islands, Coastal Uruguay, Guadalupe, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda.
Raleigh News & Observer
Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers
You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exist as one of the country’s premiere non-distilling producers (NDPs), as its latest release, Gold Label Dovetail, plainly proves.
Albany Herald
This Mixology Duo is on Sale and Perfect for Holiday Cocktails
Spice up your holiday by making your own seasonal cocktails at home. This drink mix and bartender kit will have you all set to mix things up this year.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: This Rémy Martin Cocktail Is A Coffee’s Lover Dream Come True
Picture yourself at a cabin getaway, cold outside but warm inside as you get comfortable by a cozy fireplace sipping on a cocktail that combines the creaminess of espresso balanced with the smoothness of cognac. In the background, the hypnotic earthy tones of Coco Jones' melodies fill the space. By your second sip, you’re transported to a place of pure tranquility and a feeling you want to hold on to for days to come.
Alton Brown’s Spicy Ginger Ale Concentrate is Perfect For Holiday Cocktails and Mocktails
If serving up some spirited cocktails holiday this season is your plan, celebrity chef Alton Brown has the perfect ingredients.
hotelnewsme.com
SUGARGRAM LAUNCHES ARTISANAL HANDMADE CHOCOLATE BONBONS
Sugargram, the boutique cupcakery founded in 2019 and famous for their bite-sized cupcakes, are all set to launch glossy, gumdrop-shaped chocolate bonbons that look like mini masterpieces. Chocolate fiends can select from a laundry list of flavours that range from traditional (almond and praline) to wildly creative (pop rocks and yuzu). If you’re searching for the perfect gift but can’t find something quite right, these chocolate bonbons are the perfect answer with a wide variety of flavours and ultra-special packaging. Using only locally sourced ingredients, the new premium chocolate Bonbon boxes can be personalised upon request.
WDW News Today
Liquor Cocktails Now Available at Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom
Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom are now serving cocktails with liquor for the first time. Magic Kingdom was a dry park for decades but began serving beer and wine at table-service restaurants when Be Our Guest Restaurant opened in 2012. Some table-service restaurants began serving cocktails with liquor in September 2022. Alcohol is still not served at any quick-service locations.
I Tried Proxies, an N/A Wine Alternative That Even Michelin-Starred Spots Love
A few years ago, I was at a wine tasting with a French couple that imports from low-intervention producers in France. One of the importers told me she was going to be leading a wine seminar at a local restaurant that evening and asked me what I would want to know about wine if I was there. Half-jokingly, I said she needed to answer the question: “What is wine?” She looked confused, and said, “Well, it’s just fermented grapes,” as if I was just some goddamn idiot. She didn’t find it funny at all, which brought me great shame. Luckily, I had an empty glass and was surrounded by open bottles of wine.
hypebeast.com
Pepsi Launches Limited-Time Nutmeg Cola
After introducing a S’mores Collection earlier this year, Pepsi now launches a cheeky limited-time Nutmeg flavor cola centered around the game’s craftiest move as fans across the globe tune in to the 2022 Qatar World Cup matches. Celebrating the release, Pepsi drops a special 2-minute trailer titled “Nutmeg Royale” featuring some of the game’s biggest stars including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Ronaldinho. The soccer stars engage in a tournament with each other and the local crowd as they’re pictured getting nutmegged on the streets of Morocco. Covering the trailer is the iconic football soundtrack, “The Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim.
Sip On A Specialty Brew At Ralph Lauren’s Chicago Coffee Shop
It’s time to sip and shop to your heart’s content. Known for their preppy sweaters and country club chic outfits, it seems obvious that Ralph Lauren would open a caffeine-fueled spot in the Windy City. The famous fashion brand opened the trendy coffee spot over the weekend– operating out of its flagship store on Michigan Avenue. Why not sip on a classic latte in a high-end store? It’s all about cultivating the good life, as they say. Whether you’re stopping by for a chai or there for some holiday shopping, Ralph’s Coffee is such a sweet treat that somehow encapsulates...
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
NOLA.com
Drip affogato bar offers flavorful combinations of creamy gelato and hot espresso
After dinner do you ask for a double shot of espresso or a double scoop of your favorite ice cream?. The pairing, known as affogato, is the main attraction at Drip Affogato Bar downtown. In Italian, affogato means "drowned." To make the dessert traditionally, cold vanilla gelato is "drowned" in hot espresso for an after-dinner treat.
sheenmagazine.com
Celebrate the gift of giving with Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia + Cristalino
Tis the season to be Jolly and have a glass of Jose Cuervo. The holiday season is about family time and gifting your loved ones with something special. One way to do that is with Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia + Cristalino. Previously only reserved for the Cuervo family’s most intimate gatherings, this tequila was released to the public in 1995, and a limited number of bottles are produced each year.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Create a Ritz Christmas Afternoon Tea at home with Lidl for just £6 a head
With Brits looking for ways to cut costs this festive season, Lidl has revealed its very own take on The Ritz’s iconic Christmas Afternoon Tea - so shoppers can experience the renowned hotel’s type of luxury for less than a tenth of the cost. Made using Lidl’s affordable...
Holiday Drink Recipe - "Chocolate Covered Candy Cane"
I would be remiss if I didn't start this post by acknowledging that I adore peppermint. Peppermint lattes are my Starbucks go-to all year, although I'm the first to say they taste better in a red cup.
Comments / 0