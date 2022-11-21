Read full article on original website
Free bus ridership promotion is a smart move for transit (Editorial)
As it turns out, there is such a thing as a free ride. From Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and 14 other regional transit authorities will offer no-charge rides in a campaign aptly called “Try Transit.” It’s a bold way of giving potential riders a chance to get into the habit of using public transportation.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
westernmassnews.com
Local supermarket offering holiday deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people headed to the grocery store Wednesday to grab last-minute items for their holiday meals, but they could be heading back in the days ahead for black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Local supermarkets were busy Wednesday afternoon with customers picking up last minute...
Springfield Rescue Mission gives away 1,200 Thanksgiving meals
The Springfield Rescue Mission will be providing Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.
Pack some patience (and the gravy): Here are some airport travel tips for your Thanksgiving getaway
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is expecting passenger volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels at times this Thanksgiving week. Alisa Sisic, Connecticut Airport Authority's public information officer, talked with Connecticut Public about what to expect and how to prepare. Lori Mack: Are you concerned at all about that lake...
wamc.org
Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy
As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
nepm.org
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
No trash being collected on Thursday in Springfield due to holiday
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works is notifying residents that there will be no trash, yard waste, recycling, or bulk items being collected on Thursday.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
Free holiday meals handed out to Springfield families
The Old Hill Neighborhood and the Mason Square community are giving away holiday meals on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: police warning of package delivery text scam
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just a couple days away from Black Friday, when sales will be taking place at all your favorite stores, but if you’re avoiding the crowds and choosing to shop online, you’ll want to be aware. Some scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season.
Holiday reminders: What's open, closed on Thanksgiving
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Worcester Regional Transit Authority: No fixed route bus service or van service. More Worcester Trash Collection: No trash or recycling collections. Pickups will be made on the day following the usual collection day for the remainder of the week. More ...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu
LEICESTER — An Auburn man behind the wheel of a 1996 Volkswagen got more than he bargained for Friday night when he did some late-night shopping at Walmart. About 10:45 p.m., police received call of a one-car accident in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a car resting atop a concrete-filled...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
