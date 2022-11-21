ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Local supermarket offering holiday deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people headed to the grocery store Wednesday to grab last-minute items for their holiday meals, but they could be heading back in the days ahead for black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Local supermarkets were busy Wednesday afternoon with customers picking up last minute...
CHICOPEE, MA
Connecticut Public

Pack some patience (and the gravy): Here are some airport travel tips for your Thanksgiving getaway

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is expecting passenger volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels at times this Thanksgiving week. Alisa Sisic, Connecticut Airport Authority's public information officer, talked with Connecticut Public about what to expect and how to prepare. Lori Mack: Are you concerned at all about that lake...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
wamc.org

Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy

As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nepm.org

'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside

Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: police warning of package delivery text scam

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just a couple days away from Black Friday, when sales will be taking place at all your favorite stores, but if you’re avoiding the crowds and choosing to shop online, you’ll want to be aware. Some scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season.
CHICOPEE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Walmart shopper OK after parking snafu

LEICESTER — An Auburn man behind the wheel of a 1996 Volkswagen got more than he bargained for Friday night when he did some late-night shopping at Walmart. About 10:45 p.m., police received call of a one-car accident in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a car resting atop a concrete-filled...
AUBURN, MA
