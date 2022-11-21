Over the past 35 years, Connie Forde has become a face that many Starkvillians will recognize. Though she was born in Bay Springs, Forde spent three decades working at Mississippi State University, where she, her husband, and her twin sister were all professors. Forde reflected on her unusual story, and how she and her husband became professors at the same time.

