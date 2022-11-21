Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned - Verge

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

November 19, 2022

Alphabet Inc's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters.