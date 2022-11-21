ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned - Verge

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycUbZ_0jJAFwEw00

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

(This story has been refiled to correct syntax, add Twitter in headline)

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian -emails, article with image

Technologycategory 路

November 19, 2022

Alphabet Inc's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters.

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy