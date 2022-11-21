Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
“Buy Now, Pay Later” Lenders Spot A New Market: Small Businesses
Record levels of inflation, rising interest rates, and low levels of confidence continue to make things tough for businesses. That’s especially true for small, new businesses, who often need to invest a significant amount of upfront capital to purchase equipment, build inventories or advertise. A potential solution to this...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Reverse Mortgage Funding 'Pauses' Originations
Lender tells partners it won't fund loans that haven't already closed. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), a Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender, halted all of its origination activities Monday. In a letter addressed to its “partners” and obtained by National Mortgage Professional, RMF also states that “all loans that have...
75% of Sellers Are Overpricing Their Homes. Here's How That Could Backfire on You
It may seem like a good idea -- but it's not.
Not a U.S. resident and want to buy a home? Requirements
At the moment there are no laws or limitations that prohibit anyone from buying a home in the United States. Whether it is a home, a vacation home or an investment in this sector, you can do it.
NASDAQ
4 Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid in a Bear Market
There’s been a lot of turbulence on Wall Street lately. As the Fed hikes interest rates and the cryptocurrency markets redefine volatility, all major market indexes have suffered the consequences. For many retail investors, or even people who have just started their retirement planning in the last several years,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October
Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Business Insider
Sebonic Financial mortgage review: Allows 550 credit scores for FHA loans, but lacks standout features
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
lbmjournal.com
Quoting is a poor way to initiate a sales call
Quoting is the way many North American building material salespeople initiate sales calls, and it is a detriment to their gross margin. Pricing is one of the most complicated aspects of doing business in all parts of the world. In fact, there was a time when it was popular for merchants not to price their merchandise. Rather, they would place a sticker on the back of the item with the merchant’s cost encoded so they could use their judgment as to what price they thought the potential customer would pay. Contrast this strategy with a sales approach that is not uncommon in our industry that goes something like this:
7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023
Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
Groceries delivered in 60 minutes: it's on the cards but just not yet
From the food replicator in Star Trek to Dumbledore summoning food in Hogwarts’ banquet hall, we love the idea of instant food on demand. This week, Australian supermarket giant Coles appealed to that love by announcing a pick-and-collect service that takes less than 60 minutes, shaving 30 minutes off its existing promise. You’ll be able to order up to 40 items from a list of more than 20,000 products online, then drive to one of 400 Coles supermarkets offering the “Rapid Click & Collect” scheme to collect your groceries within the hour. Some news reports have given the impression this is a home...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Cenlar Names New VP, Human Resources Business Partner
Nayda McKain has been with mortgage loan servicer since 2019. Cenlar FSB, a nationwide mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has announced that Nayda McKain has been promoted to vice president, human resources business partner. McKain joined Cenlar in 2019 as director, senior human resources business partner, for...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Using NFTs in Real Estate - What’s Real & What’s Not
It’s an issue that might need legislative remedy to work. The application of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the tokenization of digital and physical assets continue to garner attention across industries, businesses, and governments, while prompting excitement among early adopters, and also confusion among many consumers. Both the interest and the confusion are warranted, as the technology has the potential to enhance the process of exchanging assets, but it remains widely misunderstood.
Peloton Officer Sells 530 Shares
According to an SEC filing, Peloton Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter sold 350 shares at $11.01 each. Recently, the stock fell to $9.50. Maybe she plans to buy a Peloton product, but she would have to get a big discount. Or, she may want to put the money aside. According to an article in The […]
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge to launch 12-month Term Life Insurance cover
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to announce its latest insurance innovation: a new, fully digital 12-month Term Life Insurance product that any General Insurance broker can place for a client quickly and easily. The product has been built to cover those people who are self-employed, sole traders or small businesses...
Dividend reinvestment plans: Programs that use funds from dividend stocks to buy more shares of the company
One of the ways investors can start earning a profit from their investments is through dividends. As a way to share the wealth, some companies will pay investors periodic payments known as dividends when they’re earning enough money to cover their basic expenses. There are a lot of ways...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Top Employers for Women 2022
Women are a growing and influential demographic in the mortgage industry, and many companies are rightly reforming their company culture to be more accepting and inclusive. Companies are racing to provide benefits to their female employees with the intention of making the work environment conducive for women. A dozen companies...
A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising
Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Share of Loans In Forbearance Ticks Up In October
MBA estimates that 350,000 homeowners are seeking assistance. The number of loans now in forbearance ticked up just slightly in October from a month earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Monday. According to the MBA’s monthly Loan Monitoring Survey, conducted Oct. 1-31, 2022, loans in forbearance increased 1 basis...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Strength In Numbers
I started working in the mortgage compliance world shortly after the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As I read through the new rules being implemented, I often discovered ambiguities in the law. In those early days, I regularly reached out to the CFPB through a reg inquiry....
Comments / 0