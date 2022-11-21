ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
“Buy Now, Pay Later” Lenders Spot A New Market: Small Businesses

Record levels of inflation, rising interest rates, and low levels of confidence continue to make things tough for businesses. That’s especially true for small, new businesses, who often need to invest a significant amount of upfront capital to purchase equipment, build inventories or advertise. A potential solution to this...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Reverse Mortgage Funding 'Pauses' Originations

Lender tells partners it won't fund loans that haven't already closed. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), a Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender, halted all of its origination activities Monday. In a letter addressed to its “partners” and obtained by National Mortgage Professional, RMF also states that “all loans that have...
NASDAQ

4 Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid in a Bear Market

There’s been a lot of turbulence on Wall Street lately. As the Fed hikes interest rates and the cryptocurrency markets redefine volatility, all major market indexes have suffered the consequences. For many retail investors, or even people who have just started their retirement planning in the last several years,...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October

Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
lbmjournal.com

Quoting is a poor way to initiate a sales call

Quoting is the way many North American building material salespeople initiate sales calls, and it is a detriment to their gross margin. Pricing is one of the most complicated aspects of doing business in all parts of the world. In fact, there was a time when it was popular for merchants not to price their merchandise. Rather, they would place a sticker on the back of the item with the merchant’s cost encoded so they could use their judgment as to what price they thought the potential customer would pay. Contrast this strategy with a sales approach that is not uncommon in our industry that goes something like this:
Money

7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023

Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
TheConversationAU

Groceries delivered in 60 minutes: it's on the cards but just not yet

From the food replicator in Star Trek to Dumbledore summoning food in Hogwarts’ banquet hall, we love the idea of instant food on demand. This week, Australian supermarket giant Coles appealed to that love by announcing a pick-and-collect service that takes less than 60 minutes, shaving 30 minutes off its existing promise. You’ll be able to order up to 40 items from a list of more than 20,000 products online, then drive to one of 400 Coles supermarkets offering the “Rapid Click & Collect” scheme to collect your groceries within the hour. Some news reports have given the impression this is a home...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Cenlar Names New VP, Human Resources Business Partner

Nayda McKain has been with mortgage loan servicer since 2019. Cenlar FSB, a nationwide mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has announced that Nayda McKain has been promoted to vice president, human resources business partner. McKain joined Cenlar in 2019 as director, senior human resources business partner, for...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Using NFTs in Real Estate - What’s Real & What’s Not

It’s an issue that might need legislative remedy to work. The application of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the tokenization of digital and physical assets continue to garner attention across industries, businesses, and governments, while prompting excitement among early adopters, and also confusion among many consumers. Both the interest and the confusion are warranted, as the technology has the potential to enhance the process of exchanging assets, but it remains widely misunderstood.
24/7 Wall St.

Peloton Officer Sells 530 Shares

According to an SEC filing, Peloton Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter sold 350 shares at $11.01 each. Recently, the stock fell to $9.50. Maybe she plans to buy a Peloton product, but she would have to get a big discount. Or, she may want to put the money aside. According to an article in The […]
ffnews.com

Stubben Edge to launch 12-month Term Life Insurance cover

Stubben Edge Group is pleased to announce its latest insurance innovation: a new, fully digital 12-month Term Life Insurance product that any General Insurance broker can place for a client quickly and easily. The product has been built to cover those people who are self-employed, sole traders or small businesses...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Top Employers for Women 2022

Women are a growing and influential demographic in the mortgage industry, and many companies are rightly reforming their company culture to be more accepting and inclusive. Companies are racing to provide benefits to their female employees with the intention of making the work environment conducive for women. A dozen companies...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Share of Loans In Forbearance Ticks Up In October

MBA estimates that 350,000 homeowners are seeking assistance. The number of loans now in forbearance ticked up just slightly in October from a month earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Monday. According to the MBA’s monthly Loan Monitoring Survey, conducted Oct. 1-31, 2022, loans in forbearance increased 1 basis...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Strength In Numbers

I started working in the mortgage compliance world shortly after the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As I read through the new rules being implemented, I often discovered ambiguities in the law. In those early days, I regularly reached out to the CFPB through a reg inquiry....

