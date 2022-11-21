Read full article on original website
Lions' Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 12 injury report released Wednesday.
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions face the New York Jets in Week 15.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Bills vs. Lions: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 12
Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions:. The Bills have become a popular choice to play on Thanksgiving Day over the past few seasons. This week will be the third time since 2017, when head coach Sean McDermott was hired, that the team features in the matchup.
This is where Lions 'need to get to' before activating Jameson Williams
Campbell said the Lions started Williams on Monday with some simple route-running and will introduce further challenges Tuesday and Wednesday.
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
FOX Sports
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
NBC Sports
Jamaal Williams scores again, Lions up 7-0
Lions running back Jamaal Williams has picked up right where he left off. Williams ran for three touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he’s scored the first touchdown of the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Bills. Michael Badgley‘s extra point staked the Lions to a 7-0 lead.
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Bengals Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have signed a solid former Cincinnati Bengals defender with their latest signing.
Predictions: Bills-Lions
The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day contest with the Buffalo Bills.
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller appreciates the passion he's seen from the Detroit Lions this season.
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Remains Questionable vs. Dolphins
The Houston Texans could be without rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. for the second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.
Detroit Lions' Week 12 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 12 against the Bills.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
