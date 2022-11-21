Read full article on original website
KEPR
Thief with blow torch attempts to steal from Ballard jewelry store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A thief used a blow torch to try to remove the armor plating around a door lock at a jewelry store in Ballard, and the entire effort was caught on the store’s security system. MK Byrne, who owns Begin on Ballard Ave NW, said she’s...
KEPR
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
