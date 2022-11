WARRENSBURG — A 57-year-old man is facing murder charges after a 41-year-old Macon County woman was shot to death on the night before Thanksgiving, authorities said. Coroner Michael Day on Thursday identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash, of Warrensburg. The man was found "barely responsive" with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO