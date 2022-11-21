The designers behind the world’s skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift. New York-based firm Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the newly constructed 1,428-foot-tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent midtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company.

