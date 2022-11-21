ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netherlands vs Ecuador Predictions and Best Odds for November 25

The top two sides in Group A square off in a game that could be crucial to both nations’ hopes of advancing in the tournament. Netherlands and Ecuador both got their campaigns off to winning starts in 2-0 wins. Who will come out on top in this scrimmage for first place?
World Cup Predictions for Round Two – Japan to Qualify and Germany in Peril

Dan Hepburn: 2-1 The Netherlands had a strong start to their World Cup, opening with a 2-0 win over a defensively stoic Senegal. Ecuador also seemed relatively created, but were absolutely untested against a horribly weak Qatar team. On previous form, the Dutch should win, with the potential to lose a clean sheet to a minor mistake.
John Herdman Post-Game Comments Causing Stir at World Cup

The CanMNT lost a heartbreaker against Belgium in their first-ever FIFA World Cup game since 1986. However, the controversy started after the game after comments from John Herdman. John Herdman and His Controversial Comments. John Herdman on His Controversial Comments. After Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium last week John Herdman...
Where to Watch Argentina vs Mexico (with Predictions, Kickoff Time and Odds)

The World Cup is hotting up, and after a loss to Saudi Arabia, beating Mexico is an absolute must for Argentina’s World Cup hopes. Find out where to watch Argentina vs Mexico, when the match is, some World Cup predictions for the match and the best odds available. Where...
Spain vs Germany Predictions and Best Odds for November 27

Group E serves up one of the best matches of the group stage as two of the world’s finest duke it out. One nation comes into this game off the back of a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, while the other aims to bounce back after a shocking defeat to Japan. It is the world’s number seven ranked country, Spain vs Germany, ranked number 11.
Canada’s Ready for Croatia as the Canadians Put It All on the Line

PREVIEW – On Saturday ahead of the second game against Croatia. John Herdman and Stephen Eustáquio met the media to discuss the upcoming game as Canada’s ready for Croatia. Canada’s Ready for Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium. Croatian Head Coach Demands Respect. It was a...
Wales Predicted Lineup vs Iran in World Cup Group B Clash

After kicking off their World Cup campaign with a draw, what will the Wales lineup be for this winnable game? Gareth Bale was the hero of match one and will likely be tasked with carrying the weight of the team once again. Wales Predicted Lineup for Game vs Iran. How...
Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Best Odds for November 27

Japan are the talk of the tournament after their shock opening day win over Germany. They have put themselves in a strong position to qualify but they need a result against Costa Rica to boost their chances of making it through Group E. Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting...
Top Five Sunderland Players to Represent the Club at a World Cup

With the Premier League and Championship amongst many others on a break and the World Cup now in full swing, players from across the UK and abroad will be hoping to make their mark on this year’s tournament. Sunderland have provided many teams with players throughout the history of...
France vs Denmark Predictions and Best Odds in Group D Clash

The favourites to emerge from Group D collide in the second game of the group stage. One team got their tournament off to a winning start while the other tripped up and put themselves under pressure. How will things turn out when the European sides clash?. France vs Denmark Predictions...
USMNT England Analysis: Three Thoughts on a Second Draw

Al Khor, Qatar – Yesterday, the United States Men’s National Team played England to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. They Yanks now sit on two points and a win against Iran will see them through to the knockout stage. They went toe-to-toe with a tournament favorite, improved on their performance against Wales, and in several ways outplayed England.
Argentina vs Mexico Predictions and Best Odds for November 26

Not many people would have guessed this would be a match between the bottom two teams in Group C. Argentina vs Mexico has taken on some added importance for both teams after the former lost to Saudi Arabia, while the latter drew with Poland. We can’t assume Saudi Arabia’s miracle run will continue, but just in case it does, this is a must-win for both sides.

