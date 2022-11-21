Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California
Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
pasadenanow.com
140 Turkeys Prepped and Ready to Go
Pasadena Convention Center, along with its exclusive food and beverage provider Sodexo Live! and volunteers, prepared and carved 140 turkeys for Union Station Homeless Services’ 52nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park. Tuesday, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmember and Pasadena Center Operating Company Board Chair Tyron Hampton, Councilmember Felicia...
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, real estate in the 90804
The Zaferia neighborhood in the 90804 area still retains a fairly unique vibe and has a robust business association assisting the area’s hundreds of shops, services and restaurants. The post ZIPping through Long Beach: Today, real estate in the 90804 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
KRMG
Handwritten diary containing family recipes stolen from Culver City restaurant
Handwritten diary containing family recipes stolen from Culver City restaurant Giorgia SInatra pleaded for help after their treasure was stolen, “As soon I saw the safe being there my mind went straight to the diary.” (NCD)
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
Massive fire destroys imports store in Huntington Park
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a popular store in the Huntington Park area of Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The fire at El Bodegon Imports, which sells sheets, linens, and home goods, erupted around 4:45 a.m. at 5830 Soto Street. The fire began outside with cardboard boxes but […]
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
Comments / 0