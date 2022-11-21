ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California

Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
DOWNEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

140 Turkeys Prepped and Ready to Go

Pasadena Convention Center, along with its exclusive food and beverage provider Sodexo Live! and volunteers, prepared and carved 140 turkeys for Union Station Homeless Services’ 52nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park. Tuesday, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmember and Pasadena Center Operating Company Board Chair Tyron Hampton, Councilmember Felicia...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Renters rejoice Measure H’s success

A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People

First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys imports store in Huntington Park

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a popular store in the Huntington Park area of Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The fire at El Bodegon Imports, which sells sheets, linens, and home goods, erupted around 4:45 a.m. at 5830 Soto Street. The fire began outside with cardboard boxes but […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey

DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
DOWNEY, CA

