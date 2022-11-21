Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant
Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
Elon Musk has been preaching the value of 'hardcore' work to employees for over a decade, early Tesla emails show
Elon Musk is following his Tesla playbook at Twitter. The CEO has called for Tesla workers to go "super hardcore" and "ultra hardcore" in the past.
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
As Elon Musk fiddles with Twitter, Tesla stock tanking and on track for worst year ever
Elon Musk is making plenty of waves with his reimagining of Twitter, but in the meantime his most profitable venture, Tesla, is losing money in a big way. Tesla stock is now down over 50% for the year but, Musk’s Twitter focus may actually have very little to do with it.
Ex-Tesla and SpaceX managers say Elon Musk's commitment to his companies is often inspirational but can also turn toxic
Elon Musk's decision to lay off thousands of people at Twitter was "typical Elon," according to a former Tesla manager who spoke to the NYT.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Flying Magazine
Pilot Who Became Incapacitated During Flight Dies
An airline pilot on a flight operating as American Eagle became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago and later died. [Shutterstock]. An airline pilot who became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, on November 19 has died. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was required flight crew aboard Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 operated as American Eagle, with service from Chicago O’Hare (KORD) to John Glenn International Airport (KCMH).
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
TechCrunch
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
The Verge
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta is now available to everyone in North America
Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” Beta, which has been gradually rolling out over the past couple of years, is now available to anyone who’s paid for the feature in North America, CEO Elon Musk has announced. “Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen,” Musk tweeted, “assuming you have bought this option.”
teslarati.com
Elon Musk confirms Tesla FSD Beta wide release to North America
The wait is finally over. In a recent post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who purchased the FSD suite and who drives a qualified vehicle. Musk credited Tesla’s Autopilot/AI team for the milestone. “Tesla Full...
Elon Musk suggested a potential successor for Tesla CEO in recent months, board director says
James Murdoch testified that Elon Musk identified a potential successor for the role of Tesla CEO. Murdoch, a Tesla board director, made the comment during a trial over Tesla's pay package for Musk. He did not specify who Musk had suggested, but said Musk had identified them in the last...
Elon Musk Has Identified Someone To Take Over As Tesla CEO
Tesla director James Murdoch testified in court that Elon Musk had identified a potential successor to lead the electric automaker, reports Reuters. Not much is known about the replacement. However, when asked whether the eccentric billionaire had selected someone as a possible candidate, Murdoch replied, "he actually has," adding that this was "in between the time where you took that deposition and now," referring to his own testimony. The company director revealed this information at the ongoing trial into Musk's $56 billion pay packet in 2018.
torquenews.com
After Years Of Pleading With Elon Musk Tesla Owners Are Finally Getting Apple Music In Their Vehicles
For years Tesla owners have been asking Elon Musk to bring Apple Music to the company's vehicles. And today their pleas have been answered as Model S with developer software on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum has been spotted with Apple Music installed. Tesla has chosen to fight against...
NME
Huge crash in Tesla stock since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter
The stock price of Tesla has plummeted by 50 per cent since Elon Musk‘s controversial bid to buy Twitter was revealed. Musk offered to buy Twitter on April 14 this year, and since then the stock of Tesla – now sitting at $167.81 (£138.24) – has fallen 49 per cent, and is 58 per cent down in 2022 as a whole.
Texas Twitter headquarters? Musk won't rule it out
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter, would not rule out the possibility of opening a Twitter headquarters in Texas, according to a new report.
teslarati.com
Tesla begins rolling out FSD Beta 10.69.3.1 to new users who’ve been patiently waiting for access.
Tesla began widening the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.3.1 on Friday, and many customers patiently awaiting access to the software are finally getting it. Elon Musk announced the wide release on Friday. He also said earlier in November that Tesla would widen the release of Version 11 of the software before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0