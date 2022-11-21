ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Business Insider

Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant

Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
Flying Magazine

Pilot Who Became Incapacitated During Flight Dies

An airline pilot on a flight operating as American Eagle became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago and later died. [Shutterstock]. An airline pilot who became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, on November 19 has died. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was required flight crew aboard Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 operated as American Eagle, with service from Chicago O’Hare (KORD) to John Glenn International Airport (KCMH).
TechCrunch

Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter

While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
The Verge

Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Beta is now available to everyone in North America

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” Beta, which has been gradually rolling out over the past couple of years, is now available to anyone who’s paid for the feature in North America, CEO Elon Musk has announced. “Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen,” Musk tweeted, “assuming you have bought this option.”
teslarati.com

Elon Musk confirms Tesla FSD Beta wide release to North America

The wait is finally over. In a recent post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who purchased the FSD suite and who drives a qualified vehicle. Musk credited Tesla’s Autopilot/AI team for the milestone. “Tesla Full...
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Has Identified Someone To Take Over As Tesla CEO

Tesla director James Murdoch testified in court that Elon Musk had identified a potential successor to lead the electric automaker, reports Reuters. Not much is known about the replacement. However, when asked whether the eccentric billionaire had selected someone as a possible candidate, Murdoch replied, "he actually has," adding that this was "in between the time where you took that deposition and now," referring to his own testimony. The company director revealed this information at the ongoing trial into Musk's $56 billion pay packet in 2018.
NME

Huge crash in Tesla stock since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter

The stock price of Tesla has plummeted by 50 per cent since Elon Musk‘s controversial bid to buy Twitter was revealed. Musk offered to buy Twitter on April 14 this year, and since then the stock of Tesla – now sitting at $167.81 (£138.24) – has fallen 49 per cent, and is 58 per cent down in 2022 as a whole.
Temple, TX
