Last Minute Plans: Dan Ozzi Is A “Sellout” At Gman Tavern
Music critic Dan Ozzi is well known for his sharp insight and even sharper wit in his writing. So I was excited about his decision to tackle a topic largely foreign to today’s music fans—the notion of a musician “selling out” is a bit of a quaint notion these days—in his latest book Sellout.
Review: Protomartyr with Kelley Deal Delivers a Raucous Set for an Enraptured Thalia Hall
Protomartyr have been kicking around the indie-rock and punk scenes for over a decade now and their story is defined by more of a slog than a meteoric rise-and-fall. They’re booked by festivals sparingly, with their small but feverish fanbase turning out to small-ish rock clubs. And yet their growing discography has become a beloved body of work amongst critics and moody post-punk fans.
Review: From Space Manages to Make a Neon-Soaked Alien Invasion Boring
I love twin stick shooters. So when I get a chance to play a twin stick shooter with an emphasis on co-op, it’s an easy sell. After all, the original great twin stick shooters were arcade games that allowed for a second player. From Space is a neon drenched take on alien invasion, and tasks you with taking down the alien population. Might as well bring some friends.
Appleton resident, city find common ground following death of towering spruce tree
Reader question: The reconstruction of Atlantic Street this summer cut through the roots of a large evergreen tree, and it now has died. The city doesn't want to take any responsibility for the tree dying. I'm a bit outraged. What can be done? Answer: The blue spruce that died is located on private property at...
Feature: A Century of American Childcare Revealed in CHF’s Screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid
The Chicago Humanities Festival presented a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s hour-long masterpiece The Kid, at the Music Box Theater on November 5, with whimsical, period intertitles (handwritten, but similar to Kumlien or Goldenbook typefaces) and soulful, live musical accompaniment by guitarist Marc Ribot (the score was also composed by Chaplin).
