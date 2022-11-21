ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 68

ohh helloyello
2d ago

They want ppl too obey the law but here they are corrupt as usual.lead by example your just showing it’s ok to doe this stuff.

Reply
27
chrisimbri
2d ago

doesn't matter,Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke its her responsibility its her dept so the blame falls with her. as far as the lame lawsuit against Massachusetts for 1 dollar, that wont stop them a second time. I would love to see a class action suit against Massachusetts and GOOGLE with a real settlement for us android users, I had to delete it off my phones,and feel a real sense of privacy violation

Reply
14
COMMS 5:5
2d ago

it was probably mara healy who just got votes back in as governor which is why they don't want to say who it was!

Reply(9)
23
Related
WWLP

POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bunewsservice.com

How does Question 3’s rejection affect Massachusetts consumers?

Question 3 was rejected by Massachusetts voters during the 2022 midterm elections. If passed, it would have changed the laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and limited liquor licenses for retailers, according to the AP. Question 3 was the only question on the ballot to not get approved by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5ny.com

Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey

Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
themainewire.com

GHRT: Posik on Gov. Mills Anti-Journalist Schemes

Maine Policy Institute Communications Director Jacob Posik joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler radio program Monday morning to talk about stunning revelations that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her staff conspired to block The Maine Wire from covering official government business. New facts emerged this week that showed...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

NCLA files class-action against Massachusetts for auto-installing COVID spyware on 1 Million phones

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) worked with Google to auto-install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. Such brazen disregard for civil liberties violates the United States and Massachusetts Constitutions and cannot stand. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, has filed a class-action lawsuit, Wright v. Massachusetts Department of Public Health, et al., challenging DPH’s covert installation of a Covid tracing app that tracks and records the movement and personal contacts of Android mobile device users without owners’ permission or awareness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy