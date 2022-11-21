Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s value is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this area is just too sturdy for bulls. BTC’s value stays bearish within the excessive timeframe as most merchants and buyers stay cautious. BTC’s value bounces from a low of $15,500 on the every day timeframe as the worth...
astaga.com
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s worth retraces to its 200 days vary as the worth goals for a breakout forward of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s worth stays robust as bulls reclaim $6 regardless of uncertainty out there merchants and traders stay cautious. LINK’s worth bounces from a low of...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive of $18,000 as FTX fiascos continued to have an effect on its value. Value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. BTC’s value bounces from a low of $15,500 on the...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Reclaims Key Demand Zone Of $1,200
ETH value reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the worth goals to pattern larger. Worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as most merchants and buyers stay cautious. ETH value bounces from a low of $1,100 on the each day timeframe because it eyes a recapture...
astaga.com
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation
On-chain information exhibits indicators of some contemporary Bitcoin accumulation happening over the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Latest Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs bought between 1 week and 1 month in the past have risen...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
astaga.com
Dogecoin Holds $0.08 Against All Odds; Here is Why This Will Favor DOGE Army
DOGE’s worth continues to indicate power as the value maintain above the important thing area of $0.08 as bulls goal to go greater. DOGE’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as most merchants and traders stay cautious. DOGE’s worth bounces from a low...
astaga.com
Binance coin (BNB/USD) recovers above a crucial level
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto trade introduced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. BNB eyes $330 subsequent and is a purchase on a retracement. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped beneath $266, it signalled the beginning of a bearish market. BNB has defended the extent since July, and a decline beneath it may have given bears absolute management. Nonetheless, it’s not the case as BNB trades at $295, nicely above the essential degree. The cryptocurrency could possibly be heading in the right direction to the following degree. So, what occurred?
astaga.com
Ripple vs SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Legal professionals anticipate Ripple vs. SEC case to finish quickly. Are you questioning when the Ripple case with the SEC will finish? Most likely, too quickly, based on Australian crypto fanatic and lawyer Invoice Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for submitting the abstract judgement briefs. The opposite date touted as necessary for the case is December 02. That is the date when each side will collectively meet to debate the case redactions.
astaga.com
179K BTC Left Exchanges In last 30 Days; Time To Buy The Dip?
The worldwide digital asset market is buying and selling beneath spiked promoting strain because the volatility will increase. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin worth has dropped by over 20% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth motion has opened the gates for buyers to purchase the dip. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Top 3 Altcoins Performers For The Week
The crypto market retains getting sensitive and difficult for many crypto merchants and traders, with the market being hit nearly each week with dangerous information that sends the worth of most altcoins to their weekly lows. Lately, the worth motion displayed by many altcoins has been problematic as many altcoins battle for survival. The Domino impact of the FTX saga and different enormous traders concerned has left the market at a standstill because the market is but to make a serious transfer after earlier weeks. Listed below are the highest 3 altcoins which have carried out higher in the course of the week. (Information from Binance)
astaga.com
Will Solana hit the $20 level soon after adding 5% to its value today?
Solana is at present outperforming the opposite main cryptocurrencies and will surpass the $20 degree quickly. SOL, the native coin of the Solana blockchain, is one of the best performer amongst the highest 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap right now. At press time, Solana is buying and selling at $14.03, up by greater than 5% within the final 24 hours.
astaga.com
How bullish is Ravencoin (RVN/USD) after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered barely after Binance Pool help. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN might fall additional, though technical indicators have barely improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish indicators beforehand, leaping from a low of $0.020...
astaga.com
Here is the next price target for Chainlink (LINK/USD)
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day profitable streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance on the 50-day MA. Traders should purchase on potential correction and goal $8. An intraday achieve of 4% on Friday was sufficient to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is...
astaga.com
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) prediction as price defends key zone
The cryptocurrency trades close to a key resistance. The meme token is a purchase on potential breakout. If in case you have been seeking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), prepare! The promoting post-FTX collapse may very well be overdone as consumers have defended a drop at a key stage for greater than two weeks. Nonetheless, it isn’t an outright purchase, as additional confirmations are wanted.
astaga.com
Has Uniswap (UNI/USD) become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% up to now week. UNI has misplaced a key assist. The cryptocurrency is bearish, however there are bullish indicators. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been beneath stress these days. The cryptocurrency was amongst people who had been least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths had been supported by merchants’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap turned the second largest alternate on Ethereum buying and selling volumes after Binance.
astaga.com
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the most effective performer amongst the highest 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had built-in its XRPL know-how. XRP might surge towards the $0.50 resistance degree within the close to time period. XRP outperforms the opposite main cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Information reveals the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline lately as the problem is presently at all-time excessive ranges. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Virtually 7% From The Current Excessive. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the whole quantity of computing energy presently linked to the...
astaga.com
Why Upsides Could Be Limited in SOL
Solana tumbled beneath the $20 and $15 ranges in opposition to the US Greenback. SOL value is now recovering, however upsides is likely to be restricted above $15 and $17. Sol value traded as little as $10.92 earlier than it recovered a number of factors in opposition to the US Greenback.
astaga.com
Why the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 White Paper Was a ‘Sell the News’ Event
On the current Cosmoverse convention, Cosmos launched a white paper with a brand new issuance mannequin for ATOM which goals to revamp the Cosmos Hub. Whereas the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 white paper garnered a stupendous viewers was it merely a “Promote the Information” occasion?. The Cosmos Hub 2.0...
