In addition to the stunning scenery, Maldives is also known for its historical and cultural landmarks. We offer Maldives excursion packages that include a visit to Male city and the city's numerous landmarks that provide an insight into Maldivian religion and culture. In our Male city tour you'll visit a variety of sites and stroll through diverse localities to get a better understanding of the rich history of the city. You can ascend one of the highest buildings in the city for amazing views, or go to The Mulee Aage Palace or the Grand Friday Mosque to get amazed by the stunning designs and architecture of the famous coral. After you have seen the Male city You can visit the market in Male, a heaven for shoppers for souvenirs to bring home with them.

2 DAYS AGO