Legal professionals anticipate Ripple vs. SEC case to finish quickly. Are you questioning when the Ripple case with the SEC will finish? Most likely, too quickly, based on Australian crypto fanatic and lawyer Invoice Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for submitting the abstract judgement briefs. The opposite date touted as necessary for the case is December 02. That is the date when each side will collectively meet to debate the case redactions.

10 HOURS AGO