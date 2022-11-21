ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
NICHOLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor

Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

The Old Coot passes a milestone

This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
NICHOLS, NY
Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip

Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca City School District superintendent subpoenaed following safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A State Supreme Court Judge subpoenaed the superintendent of Ithaca City School District to appear in court after students, parents and faculty members voiced their concerns over the district's response to school threats. According to the Ithaca Voice, the news comes after an incident that occurred...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Residents give input on Lansing’s open space plan

The town of Lansing’s Conservation Advisory Council has been in existence for nearly four years, and one of its tasks has been to complete an open space index. At a Nov. 15 meeting, members of the community could talk with members of the council and advisors about which lands they want preserved and what they want to see happen to other lands.
LANSING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Local dancers prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is perhaps the most famous parade in the country, accompanying many families’ holidays. This year’s festivities will include 19 dancers from the Armstrong School of Dance, located in Ithaca. The group isn’t aware yet when exactly they will be performing, but local dance groups are normally slotted towards the end of the parade. The actual order of the parade isn’t relayed to groups until the morning of the event.
ITHACA, NY

