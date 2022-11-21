Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
rewind1077.com
Free Thanksgiving meal happening Wednesday in Nichols
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an early Thanksgiving lunch planned in Tioga County. Homemade food will be served for free. The meal happens from 11AM to 1PM tomorrow at Catholic Charities’ Tioga Outreach Center in Nichols. Organizers say to bring your own container. Catholic Charities is also...
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County Medical Director gives tips on staying healthy for Thanksgiving
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, so what’s the best way to stay germ-free for the holiday?. Tompkins County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer can help. He says the community is dealing with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.
rewind1077.com
Tompkins, Cortland, Erie County residents share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions and favorite foods. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit the road to find out what people’s favorite dishes are, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without them. Mat on the Street is a bi-weekly segment that airs Fridays...
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
owegopennysaver.com
The Old Coot passes a milestone
This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip
Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca City School District superintendent subpoenaed following safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A State Supreme Court Judge subpoenaed the superintendent of Ithaca City School District to appear in court after students, parents and faculty members voiced their concerns over the district's response to school threats. According to the Ithaca Voice, the news comes after an incident that occurred...
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
tompkinsweekly.com
Residents give input on Lansing’s open space plan
The town of Lansing’s Conservation Advisory Council has been in existence for nearly four years, and one of its tasks has been to complete an open space index. At a Nov. 15 meeting, members of the community could talk with members of the council and advisors about which lands they want preserved and what they want to see happen to other lands.
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Local dancers prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is perhaps the most famous parade in the country, accompanying many families’ holidays. This year’s festivities will include 19 dancers from the Armstrong School of Dance, located in Ithaca. The group isn’t aware yet when exactly they will be performing, but local dance groups are normally slotted towards the end of the parade. The actual order of the parade isn’t relayed to groups until the morning of the event.
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
