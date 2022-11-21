ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar

A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Parking garage mural highlights historic commerce of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Centertown parking garage in downtown Elmira has gotten a major facelift over the last few months with a mural as tall as the garage itself. Community Arts of Elmira held a ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Community and Commerce” by artist Sam SOMO Somostrada on Nov. 22, 2022. Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights. Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
ithacavoice.com

Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

The Old Coot passes a milestone

This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
OWEGO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Local dancers prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is perhaps the most famous parade in the country, accompanying many families’ holidays. This year’s festivities will include 19 dancers from the Armstrong School of Dance, located in Ithaca. The group isn’t aware yet when exactly they will be performing, but local dance groups are normally slotted towards the end of the parade. The actual order of the parade isn’t relayed to groups until the morning of the event.
ITHACA, NY
KISS 104.1

Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway

In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy