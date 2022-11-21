Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
Parking garage mural highlights historic commerce of Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Centertown parking garage in downtown Elmira has gotten a major facelift over the last few months with a mural as tall as the garage itself. Community Arts of Elmira held a ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Community and Commerce” by artist Sam SOMO Somostrada on Nov. 22, 2022. Elmira […]
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
Active shooter response presentation with the Kiwanis Club
On Thursday, December 8th, the Kiwanis Club of Conklin is hosting an active shooter response presentation at the Christian Community Church of Conklin.
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
NewsChannel 36
Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Try These Delicious Triple Cities Caribbean & Jamaican Restaurants
The many choices of foods from around the world can be found right here in the Greater Binghamton area. You name it, and most types of food are being served and/or sold throughout the Triple Cities either in a restaurant or a local food mart. In the past, I've highlighted...
Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights. Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, […]
4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
The Most Beautiful Fast-Food Restaurant In New York State
I’m a vegetarian, and I would even make a drive to see this restaurant. Before it became a KFC, this building used to be home to an old bank which is what makes it so beautiful. It has floor to ceiling windows and hanging lights to add to the...
ithacavoice.com
Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
owegopennysaver.com
The Old Coot passes a milestone
This week I turned 80. I actually considered myself at that milestone in May, when in 1942, my mother was three months “with child” and my kicking had begun, letting her know I was anxious to get going. In my mind I was six months old when I emerged on Nov. 15. Thus, this past May I started thinking of myself as an octogenarian, which was delightfully reinforced on Father’s Day when my wife, kids and grandkids executed a total surprise birthday at the Belva Lockwood Inn in the Village of Owego, N.Y., where I reside in a 217-year-old house – as creaky and cranky as myself.
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Local dancers prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is perhaps the most famous parade in the country, accompanying many families’ holidays. This year’s festivities will include 19 dancers from the Armstrong School of Dance, located in Ithaca. The group isn’t aware yet when exactly they will be performing, but local dance groups are normally slotted towards the end of the parade. The actual order of the parade isn’t relayed to groups until the morning of the event.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retail Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Given to Two Binghamton Operators by New York State
On Monday morning the New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved two Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses for operators in the City of Binghamton, as a part of 36 total licenses given out across the state. The CAURD license is a central part of New York State's Seeding...
Medieval Knight Seen Walking Down Vestal Parkway
In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
Two Retail Licenses Approved for Binghamton Cannabis Shops
Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0