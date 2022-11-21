Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose said in a...
Alan Menken on ‘Aladdin’ turning 30 and the journey of an animated classic
It might be hard to believe, but this holiday weekend marks 30 years since the release of “Aladdin” — the animated classic that set the stage for multiple sequels, a live-action reimagining released in 2019 and even a Broadway musical. To mark the occasion, eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who nabbed two statuettes for his work on the movie, spoke with CNN about his memories from the making of the prescient classic.
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming-out event for the future princess, until then largely known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look.
Mariah Carey’s twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair. Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” and she was joined by some special guests. Her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon,...
Look of the Week: Kendall Jenner channels Edie Sedgwick’s tights-only style
Kendall Jenner’s latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism, with one notable element missing: trousers. The model was this week spotted in Los Angeles leaving a photoshoot in nothing but a pair of heeled slingbacks, black Calzedonia tights and a classic navy knit crewneck. The entire look — including the exposed underwear detail — was fresh off Bottega Veneta’s Spring-Summer 2023 runway, and was completed with one of the label’s $4,200 brass-handle Sardine Bags and an armful of yellow sunflowers.
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce ‘This Is Me…Now’
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update. “This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”
